MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.9.0 Introduces Native Apple Silicon Support, MKV Backup Fixes, and Expanded Codec Options

MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.9.0 introduces Apple Silicon support, HEVC/AV1 encoding, resolves DVD-to-MKV backup issue, and improves GPU acceleration detection.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has released MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.9.0, a maintenance and feature update for its DVD backup and conversion tool on macOS. The new version focuses on performance compatibility for Apple Silicon devices, expanded encoding support for modern video formats like HEVC and AV1, and reliability improvements in MKV backup workflows.

As DVD digitization remains a common use case for Mac users with large disc libraries, the update targets both system-level compatibility and specific conversion stability issues that have been reported in previous builds. The update is particularly relevant for Mac users digitizing aging DVD collections, creating archival backups, or transferring physical media libraries to NAS and cloud-based storage environments.

Key Updates in MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.9.0

1. Native Apple Silicon Support

Version 6.9.0 adds native Apple Silicon support, improving performance and compatibility across M1, M2, M3, M4, and M5 Mac devices. By running natively on Apple Silicon architectures, the update minimizes dependence on translation layers and helps improve responsiveness during DVD analysis, decoding, and conversion workflows. DVD analysis completed 30% faster on an MacBook Pro compared with the previous Rosetta-based build.

2. Expanded Encoding Support (HEVC and AV1)

MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.9.0 adds support for HEVC (H.265) and AV1 encoding in DVD-to-MKV backup workflows. The addition extends output format options for users seeking more efficient compression standards while maintaining for long-term archiving and modern playback environments.

3. DVD-to-MKV Backup Stability Fix

The release addresses an issue that could cause failures during DVD-to-MKV backup operations. According to the update notes, the correction improves the reliability of MKV output generation, particularly in cases involving multi-title DVDs and complex disc structures.

4. Hardware Acceleration Detection Improvements

The update resolves a problem where hardware acceleration was not properly detected on certain macOS configurations. With the correction in place, MacX DVD Ripper Pro is designed to more consistently identify supported GPU acceleration paths, which may affect conversion throughput depending on system hardware.

Refined Capabilities for DVD Conversion and Backup Workflows

Alongside the latest system-level improvements and codec additions, MacX DVD Ripper Pro continues to provide a full set of tools designed for DVD ripping, digitization, and backup on macOS. The software supports converting disc content into widely used formats such as DVD to MP4, MOV, M4V, and modern codecs including HEVC and AV1, ensuring compatibility across Apple devices and other playback environments.

For users focused on preservation, the application also enables 1:1 DVD backups that retain original disc structures, including menus, chapter navigation, multiple audio tracks, and subtitle streams. This approach is intended to maintain the integrity of physical media while transitioning content into digital storage.

Performance optimization remains part of the workflow, with multi-core CPU utilization and hardware-accelerated processing designed to reduce conversion time depending on system configuration. In addition, built-in editing functions allow users to perform basic adjustments such as trimming segments, cropping frames, modifying resolution parameters, and managing subtitle tracks without requiring external software.



Pricing and Availability

To mark the 16th anniversary of MacXDVD, Digiarty Software has launched a limited-time anniversary campaign highlighting its long-standing focus on DVD backup and digital media solutions since 2010.

As part of the anniversary promotion, MacX DVD Ripper Pro Lifetime Edition is currently available for $34.95, reduced from the standard $65.95 price, while the 1-Year License for 3 PCs is offered at $29.95. The software supports DVD backup, ripping, and digitization for a wide range of discs, including 99-title DVDs, older collections, and recently released discs, with GPU-accelerated processing and output options for MP4, HEVC, AVI, NAS storage, TVs, and mobile devices.

Additional details about the anniversary event, promotional offers, and product information are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/special-offer/?ttref=2606-wbd-drp-xrq-enpr.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

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