Morgan Denounces Republicans’ Attempt to Silence Pride

GOP leadership denies floor speech and sends resolution to committee to die

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2026 — Today, state Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) offered House Resolution 329 to recognize June 2026 as Pride Month in Michigan. For the second year in a row, House Republican leadership denied him the ability to speak on the floor and refused to take the resolution up, sending it to the Government Operations Committee — a committee known to halt legislation. After the resolution was referred to committee, Morgan issued the following statement:

“It’s quite telling that this same resolution has been taken up and spoken to on the House floor prior to the current Republican leadership. The rejection of this resolution reaffirms the importance of remaining vigilant in the ongoing fight for civil rights for all Michiganders, regardless of who one loves or how they identify. Michigan Democrats made progress on this front by passing amendments to strengthen the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and expanding protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. At a time when we need more unity, Dems remain committed to building a more inclusive state.”

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