A DPS voice takes the field

“I never want to mess it up,” she said.

“It’s my comfort blanket,” Perkins said of the mostly illegible scrawling, her slightly nervous laughter allowing the only peek at any butterflies. “I’ve done the song more than a hundred times in all sorts of places, but I am very aware of how important this song is. I know exactly what it means to so many people.

Perkins stood in a locker room at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field before the beloved hometown Loons took the soccer field. She revved her vocal cords and prepped to sing the national anthem for a crowd of more than 18,000, taking precautions to avoid becoming a social media meme by forgetting the words.

The most important words Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Communications Specialist Laura Perkins wrote on a Wednesday evening in May were not for a press release. They were reminders of the lyrics to the “Star-Spangled Banner” she scribbled on the back of her hand.

Perkins is in her second year working for our Office of Communications supporting the BCA, bringing with her more than 15 years of experience in public safety. Connecting the agency to the people it serves is key to her day job. She explains complex investigations to the public, often using storytelling to get her message across.

That same desire to build connection is part of what draws her to singing the national anthem whenever the opportunity presents itself.

She says her mother sometimes tells the story of the first time anyone recognized Perkins could carry a tune. She was about 7 years old, singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at home to a karaoke machine, when her mother said, “I think she can really sing.”

After that came years of choir, which the strong-spirited Perkins recalls being a bit too structured for her liking, and then a quick rejection from American Idol judges at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Coincidentally, she chose to audition with the same song that made her mother first take note.

“I got about two bars into it and that was it,” she now says with a smile.