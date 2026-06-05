Oversight Committee Releases Additional Epstein Investigation Transcripts

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the transcript from Tova Noel’s transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s review of the federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Noel’s interview occurred on May 18, 2026.

The Committee also released the transcript from former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s transcribed interview. Her interview occurred on May 29, 2026.