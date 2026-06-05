Gill Announces Hearing on the Abuse of U.S. Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON—Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses Chairman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) today announced a hearing on “Amnesty and Chaos: Abuse of U.S. Immigration Policy.” During the hearing, Task Force members will examine how prior presidential administrations and the amnesty lobby have weaponized the U.S. immigration system against Americans by dismantling immigration enforcement, pushing reckless open borders policies, paroling illegal aliens into the U.S. en masse, making programs intended to be temporary serve as de facto permanent benefits for aliens, and engaging in frivolous litigation to stall enforcement of the law. Members will also analyze current tactics the radical left is using to undermine the Trump Administration’s efforts to strengthen the immigration system and keep Americans safe.

“Pro-amnesty politicians and the radical left have abused our immigration system to the detriment of the American people. President Biden dismantled immigration enforcement to allow millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, threatening public safety and draining taxpayer-funded resources meant for Americans. Americans voted to end the Biden Border Crisis and President Trump delivered. He secured the border and is seeking to end temporary programs that pro-amnesty politicians abused for years. Now pro-illegal alien activists are engaging in frivolous litigation against the Trump Administration to allow continued abuse of the U.S. immigration system” said Task Force Chairman Gill. “Our Task Force is going after institutions who abuse the American people. Next week, we will examine how the American immigration system is being exploited and the actions Congress can take to mitigate the danger these loopholes pose.”

WHAT: “Amnesty and Chaos: Abuse of U.S. Immigration Policy”

DATE: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

Matt O’Brien, Deputy Executive Director, Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Arnoldo Diaz, National TPS Alliance, Washington, DC Comite TPS Camino a la Residencia (Invited)

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.