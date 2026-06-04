06/08/26 Agenda

FINANCE COMMITTEE

June 8, 2026

10:30 AM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Franklin County Buyout – Abstract – Advance for Closing 311 Big Eddy Rd (Erin)

SAFER Grant for the Fire Department (Chief Brewer/Asst Chief Mertz)

Audit Services Bid (Amy)

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 7/13/26 at 10:30 AM

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