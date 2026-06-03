06/02/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report
June 2, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM
Call to Order – 9:00 AM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
- Judge/Executive Michael Mueller
- Squire Sherry Sebastian (via cell)
- Frances Short
- Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
- Squire Richard Tanner
- Staff/Guests Present: Jennifer Durr (Absent)
Agenda Items for Discussion:
- Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
- Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board – (Judge/Jack)
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
- Squire Tanner, Squire Sebastian, and Frances Short are finishing up with the Admin Code. Kim Cox, Court Clerk, will put in an ordinance for Max Comley, County Attorney, to review.
- Code Enforcement ready to go. Should go on to the next Court agenda. Max has reviewed.
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Other Business:
- Hiring process for Fire Chief – Fran HR working on it now. They would like to discuss this in future Admin Services Comm meetings.
Adjourn: 9:45 AM
Next Meeting:
Tuesday, 7/7/26 at 9:00 AM