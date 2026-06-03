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06/02/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report
June 2, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM


Call to Order – 9:00 AM

Approval of Minutes: Approved

Committee Members’ Present

  1. Judge/Executive Michael Mueller
  2. Squire Sherry Sebastian (via cell)
  3. Frances Short
  4. Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
  5. Squire Richard Tanner
  6. Staff/Guests Present: Jennifer Durr (Absent)

Agenda Items for Discussion:

  • Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
  • Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board – (Judge/Jack)

Meeting Summary/Narrative:

  • Squire Tanner, Squire Sebastian, and Frances Short are finishing up with the Admin Code. Kim Cox, Court Clerk, will put in an ordinance for Max Comley, County Attorney, to review.
  • Code Enforcement ready to go. Should go on to the next Court agenda. Max has reviewed.

Recommendations/Next Steps:

Other Business:

  • Hiring process for Fire Chief – Fran HR working on it now. They would like to discuss this in future Admin Services Comm meetings.

Adjourn: 9:45 AM

Next Meeting:
Tuesday, 7/7/26 at 9:00 AM

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