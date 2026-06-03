06/02/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report

June 2, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM

Call to Order – 9:00 AM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Executive Michael Mueller Squire Sherry Sebastian (via cell) Frances Short Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy Squire Richard Tanner Staff/Guests Present: Jennifer Durr (Absent) Agenda Items for Discussion: Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section

Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board – (Judge/Jack)

Meeting Summary/Narrative: Squire Tanner, Squire Sebastian, and Frances Short are finishing up with the Admin Code. Kim Cox, Court Clerk, will put in an ordinance for Max Comley, County Attorney, to review.

Code Enforcement ready to go. Should go on to the next Court agenda. Max has reviewed. Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Hiring process for Fire Chief – Fran HR working on it now. They would like to discuss this in future Admin Services Comm meetings. Adjourn: 9:45 AM Next Meeting:

Tuesday, 7/7/26 at 9:00 AM

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