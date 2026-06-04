Water use permits for review, published 06/04/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

Boone County

City of Boone, PO Box 550, Boone, IA 50036

Log No. 34,553

The City of Boone requests to modify an existing water use permit (No. 6118-R5), authorizing to withdraw water from fifteen Des Moines River alluvial aquifer wells, approximately 48 to 67 feet deep, on land generally described as the W ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 13 lying east of the Des Moines River, T84N, R27W, Boone County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 1,552 million gallons per year, at a rate of 5,000 gallons per minute throughout each year for municipal type purposes within and without the corporate limits of said City of Boone, consistent with its municipal distribution system and other provisions of law.

This request represents the addition of one alluvial aquifer well, a total annual allocation increase of 255 million gallons per year (from 1,297 million gallons per year to 1,552 million gallons per year), and an increase in the total withdrawal rate by 450 gallons per minute (from 4,550 gallons per minute to 5,000 gallons per minute), all from one source, the Des Moines River alluvial aquifer.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov, and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends June 24.