Brown Bashes Sununu Before Filing, June Primary Debate

BROWN:And respectfully, John hasn't been around for almost 20 years, and the last time that he ran, he got crushed.
BROWN:And I'm doing everything, and he's nowhere, you know. He's relying on the NRSC, which is the Senate Republican Senatorial Committee, the SLF, which is Senate Leadership Fund, AFP, Americans for Prosperity, already propping him up with like three quarters of a million dollars of ads. And now you have a group coming in from Arizona that just got here.
BROWN: I did not work for the World Economic Forum, I'm not a globalist, as people reference around here in New Hampshire. I did not do the bank bailouts and then work for the very same banks that I had bailed out and make millions of dollars. And I did not work for Boston Scientific, a company that's been exporting jobs to China.
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