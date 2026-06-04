Innovative Connections Launches New Vertical Development Program 'Leading at the Edge'

Innovative Connections is excited to announce the launch of a new program.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Connections , an organizational development and leadership consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of a new program titled “Leading at the Edge” in partnership with Vālenz Health® , a platform to simplify healthcare and self-insurance. This new program is designed to enable leadership success amidst unprecedented complexity and change and will be available to other organizations interested in enhancing their leadership effectiveness starting July 1 at https://innovativeconnectionsinc.com/ “Leading at the Edge” moves beyond traditional skill-building, which often falls short when organizations must balance competing priorities, manage interconnected systems, and respond to rapid shifts. It focuses on building leadership capacity by helping leaders fundamentally expand their mindset around how they approach challenges, make crucial decisions, and respond to environmental uncertainty.“The reality is that many of the toughest challenges leaders face today can’t be solved with expertise alone,” said Laurie Cure, PhD, Founder and CEO of Innovative Connections. “They demand a broader perspective, greater adaptability, and deeper awareness. This program is built with a defined methodology to allow those capabilities to emerge.”“Leading at the Edge” is tailored for leaders operating in demanding environments. It is grounded in the science of vertical development, teaching leaders to expand their capacity and help them be better equipped to navigate today’s complex business challenges.Participants will engage in experiential learning that integrates the following:-Leadership assessments and multi-source feedback-Facilitated sessions and peer dialogue-Real-time application to current business challenges-Coaching and guided reflection-Experiential ways to deepen learningInnovative Connections is excited to partner with Vālenz Healthfor this new initiative. Guided by a mission to simplify healthcare, Vālenz Healthemphasizes collaboration, innovation, integrity, customer love and accountability as core pillars of its approach. This new vertical development program is designed to equip Vālenz Healthleaders with the skills, insights, and tools needed to strengthen these pillars and drive meaningful impact."At Valenz Health, we’ve spent the last few years building strong leadership fundamentals,” said Hava Moss, Director of Talent Management at Vālenz Health. “What’s next is helping our leaders grow beyond that foundation and lead at a higher level. Vertical development will support that by expanding how they think, make decisions, and navigate complexity."To learn more about “Leading at the Edge,” please visit here About Innovative ConnectionsInnovative Connections, founded by CEO Dr. Laurie Cure, is a consulting firm dedicated to partnering with leaders and teams to drive sustainable organizational and individual transformation. Grounded in a relationship-based coaching mindset, the company helps clients uncover new possibilities, amplify diverse voices, and align actions with vision through evidence-based practices and flexible design. Emphasizing inclusion, authenticity, and energy, Innovative Connections empowers organizations to move beyond intention into meaningful, long-lasting impact.

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