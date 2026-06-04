Speaker Huston issues statement on extended gas tax suspension

Note to the Press – Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued the following statement today following the Governor's executive order extending the temporary suspension on gasoline usage and excises taxes.

STATEHOUSE (June 3, 2026) – "House Republicans support the Governor's extension of the gas tax suspension to keep costs low for Hoosiers at the gas pump. State law allows energy emergencies to last up to 120 days without legislative action. We will continue to monitor gas prices as we go forward to ensure affordability.

All taxes paid at the pump are used to maintain and improve Indiana's roads. Heading into the next budget session, we will look at existing resources to ensure we have the road funding necessary to support our infrastructure which Hoosiers and businesses rely on every day."

-30-

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

To download high-resolution photos of Speaker Huston click here.