USINDOPACOM Commander Visits Palau, Reaffirms Enduring Partnership

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Republic of Palau to meet with senior government officials, tour a rehabilitated strategic airfield, and honor American service members who fought and died on this island more than 80 years ago.

Paparo met with Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to reaffirm the longstanding bilateral partnership between the United States and the Republic of Palau. The two leaders discussed the Compact of Free Association, the legal and diplomatic framework that underpins the relationship between the two nations. The 2023 Compact Review Agreement, which entered into force in 2024, commits $889 million over 20 years to support Palau's development in health, education, infrastructure, and security reflecting the depth of U.S. commitment to Palau's sovereignty and long-term prosperity.

During the visit, Paparo toured the restored airfield on Peleliu, rehabilitated by Marines and Sailors of Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Pacific Palau as part of USINDOPACOM's strategic investment in the Second Island Chain. Named "Sledge Airfield" in honor of World War II veteran Eugene Sledge, the airfield is now capable of supporting fixed-wing military aircraft for the first time in 80 years. The restoration represents a tangible expression of U.S. commitment to access, basing, and overflight in this strategically vital region.

Paparo and President Whipps laid wreaths at the memorial honoring the 81st Infantry Division "Wildcats" on the grounds of the Battle of Peleliu. Fought from September through November 1944, the battle saw the 81st Infantry Division and the 1st Marine Division endure some of the Pacific War's most intense combat to secure the island. The solemn ceremony underscored the enduring bond between the United States and Palau; a bond forged in the sacrifices of an earlier generation and carried forward in every bilateral engagement today.

Additionally, Paparo visited Camp Katuu to meet with the Civic Action Team (CAT) Palau. The visit highlighted the team's enduring contributions to the local community through critical infrastructure construction, medical assistance, and vocational training, reflecting the human dimension of the U.S. partnership with Palau.

The visit aligns with U.S. State Department policy recognizing Palau as a sovereign partner central to American strategic interests in the Western Pacific. The Compact of Free Association reflects a relationship built not only on legal obligation, but on genuine partnership, shared security, and mutual investment in a stable Indo-Pacific.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.