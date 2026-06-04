Noncommissioned Officers from across the Pennsylvania Air National Guard gathered May 18–22, 2026, for an NCO Enlisted Development Program, hosted by the 193rd Special Operations Squadron, for a weeklong course focused on leadership development and mission readiness. Nearly 50 NCOs stepped away from their military duties and civilian careers to strengthen the leadership skills that are critical to mission success.

The program brought together airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis, the 193rd Special Operations Wing in Middletown, and the 111th Attack Wing in Horsham, Pennsylvania. Throughout the week, Guardsmen sharpened their leadership skills and reflected on the impact that NCOs have on mission effectiveness and the Airmen.

The senior leaders who organized the event challenged participants to think beyond rank and responsibility in order to focus on how their leadership can directly affect trust, communication, and the overall performance of a team.

“I believe NCOs are the group that can effect the most change within the formation,” said Senior Master Sgt. Spencer J. Schulz, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader and an instructor during the EDP. “We want to give NCOs the tools to effect change and learn how to lead teams in tomorrow’s Air Force.”

Throughout the week, NCOs took part in group discussions, classroom lectures, and hands-on team-building activities that were made to strengthen professional relationships and communication. Lessons based on The Five Dysfunctions of a Team encouraged the NCOs to examine accountability, communication breakdowns, and how trust plays an important part in a team's success.

Additional workshops, including the Six Working Geniuses and Four Lenses personality assessments, helped participants better understand their individual strengths and how differing work styles can contribute to an effective workplace.

Guest speakers also shared leadership lessons from historic military operations, including the Guadalcanal and Operation Desert Storm. The discussions connected historical decision-making to modern leadership challenges and highlighted resiliency under pressure.

Midweek training focused on mission readiness, with a mission command briefing and collaborative group exercises that emphasized the importance of trust, effective communication, and a shared understanding in accomplishing the mission.

However, not all lessons took place in the classroom.

Airmen also completed team challenges, collaborative exercises, and a community volunteer project. NCOs took to a local town to paint streetlight poles in the surrounding neighborhood. The project allowed the NCOs to apply newly developed leadership skills in a hands-on environment.

“The people of Bellefonte will never know their names,” said Schulz. “They won’t know their rank, the unit they’re assigned to, or the sacrifices they’ve made. In many ways, that’s a lot like serving your country in that most Americans will never know their names either. We don’t serve for recognition. We serve because we believe in something bigger than ourselves. The mission gets accomplished because ordinary people quietly do extraordinary things every day without expecting applause.”

For many of the Pennsylvania National Guardsmen, the program taught that being an NCO means more than having technical expertise. It means setting the standard by being the standard, building cohesive teams, and leading with purpose.

By the end of the week, participants left with new leadership skills, new connections, and a new understanding of what it means to lead both in and out of the uniform.