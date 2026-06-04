Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Decision in NV Energy Demand Charge Litigation

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement on today’s decision in the litigation regarding NV Energy’s unlawful demand charge:

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, it is outrageous for big utility companies to drop yet another expense on Nevadans’ shoulders in the form of the unlawful demand charge. This price hike would force hundreds of dollars in new costs onto families who are already stretched thin. The court got it wrong, and I will be appealing its ruling to the Nevada Supreme Court. This case is far from over.

Nevadans are getting squeezed by big companies and politicians who support their cost-raising agenda — and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m in this fight for the long haul, and I will never stop being a champion for working Nevadans.”