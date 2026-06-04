$1 Million Settlement Recovered in Pedestrian Auto Accident Case

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following extensive investigation and litigation, KJT Law Group recovered a $1 million settlement for a client who sustained serious personal injuries.The matter, Case No. 23STCV25089, was handled by Vache Thomassian, Esq. (CA BAR: 289053), on behalf of a client injured in a pedestrian-vehicle collision involving a commercial delivery driver. The client sustained serious injuries that required extended hospitalization, ongoing medical care, and long-term rehabilitation.Through strategic case development and detailed liability analysis, the firm's team of pedestrian accident lawyers identified the responsible parties and pursued full accountability, including obtaining the full available insurance policy limits for the client.The matter was resolved through pre-trial negotiations with the insurers of the responsible parties, with the final settlement representing the full available policy limits. Pedestrian accident cases of this scale typically require coordination with medical, vocational, and life-care planning experts to document the extent of injuries, future treatment requirements, and impact on the client's daily activities.About KJT Law GroupKJT Law Group is a law firm headquartered in Glendale, California, with practice areas covering personal injury, workers' compensation, employment law, and habitability matters. The firm represents clients throughout California in cases involving motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, workplace injuries, employment disputes, and tenant rights claims.

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