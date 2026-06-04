20th Circuit has two judicial openings

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced two circuit court judicial vacancies in the 2oth Judicial Circuit resulting from the retirement of Judge Ramiro Mañalich and the passing of Judge John Carlin. Accordingly, the 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission is now accepting applications for these vacancies.

The current application may be downloaded from the website of Gov. DeSantis. Any person wishing to be considered for appointment must submit the following:

One (1) digital (electronic) signed copy of the original application (in .pdf format) with attachments, including the executed FDLE form; and

One (1) digital (electronic) signed copy of the application (in .pdf format) with personal information, not subject to public disclosure, redacted as permitted by F.S. 119.071.

The submitted application must include the required financial disclosures, a writing sample, and a color photograph in .jpg or .gif format. The .pdf applications should be titled in the name of the applicant (Doe.Jane.pdf) and labeled "original" or "redacted" as applicable. Applicants are also required to submit the FDLE form.

All questions in the application must be fully and completly answered. Applications must also include current contact information, including email addresses, for all judges, co-counsel, opposing counsel, and references, to facilitate the background investigation that members of the commission will conduct.

Applications must be delivered to Chair Steven E. Martin by email at [email protected] no later than 2 p.m. on Friday July 3. Please "cc" Kelly Arroyo at [email protected] and Cyanna Jodway at [email protected].

Incomplete applications, submission of obsolete forms of the application, and applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

An interview date has been reserved for July 24. The list of candidates who will be interviewed, the schedule of interviews, and the location, will be announced on Friday July 17.

All proceedings of the JNC are open to the public except for deliberations. Accordingly, applicants should not expect their applications to remain confidential. If an applicant is nominated, all materials attached to the original application shall be submitted to the Governor's Office.

Members of the judiciary, Bar, and the public are encouraged to contact members of the commission concerning applicants for judicial positions.

Any person who wishes to submit a letter regarding any applicant must submit that letter in .pdf format by email to the chair at [email protected]. The chair will disseminate all letters to members of the commission. All correspondence constitutes a public record pursuant to Chapter 119, Florida Statutes.

Members of the 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission are:

Mark A. Boyle

Michael Carr

Katherine Cook

Paul Giordano (Vice Chair)

Steven Leskovich

Steven E. Martin (Chair)

Richard J. Montecalvo

Michael D. Randolph

A complete listing for each member is available from the Chair.