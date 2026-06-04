Surrogacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

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The Business Research Company's Surrogacy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The surrogacy market is witnessing remarkable growth as more individuals and couples seek alternative paths to parenthood. Advances in reproductive technology and increasing social acceptance are driving this trend, leading to expanded opportunities and evolving frameworks within the industry. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of surrogacy.

Surrogacy Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2030

The surrogacy market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $19.37 billion in 2025 to $22.88 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, maintaining a high CAGR of 17.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising infertility rates, increased acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies, expansion of fertility clinics, higher IVF success rates, and growing awareness of alternative family-building options.

Download a free sample of the surrogacy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13741&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Main Forces Contributing to Market Expansion

One major factor fueling the surrogacy market is the increased demand for personalized reproductive solutions. More people are turning to tailored approaches that meet their unique needs, which is supported by technological advances such as genetic screening. Another significant influence is the development and implementation of regulated frameworks that govern surrogacy practices, promoting safer and more ethical procedures.

Additional Influences Supporting Market Growth

The integration of digital fertility platforms is also making surrogacy services more accessible and manageable for patients and providers alike. Furthermore, rising investments in reproductive healthcare services are helping to drive innovation and improve service quality. These elements collectively support the market’s rapid expansion and evolving landscape.

View the full surrogacy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surrogacy-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Understanding Surrogacy as a Reproductive Option

Surrogacy involves a woman, referred to as the surrogate mother, carrying and giving birth to a child on behalf of another individual or couple. This method is a vital assisted reproductive technology, particularly for those unable to conceive naturally or sustain a pregnancy. It offers an important pathway to parenthood for many who face fertility challenges.

Insights into Regional Market Trends for Surrogacy

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the surrogacy market, reflecting established infrastructure and acceptance in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding fertility services and increasing demand. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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