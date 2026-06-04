HAWAIʻI SELECTED FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CLINIC MEDICAID DEMONSTRATION PROGRAM

Posted on Jun 3, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) announced today that Hawaiʻi has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to participate in the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program.

The program, administered through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), supports states in expanding access to comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery services through sustainable Medicaid funding. Hawaiʻi is one of 10 states newly added to the program.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the Department of Human Services’ Med-QUEST Division, which administers the state’s Medicaid program.

“We are honored that Hawaiʻi was selected for this demonstration program,” said Governor Josh Green. “Our state has invested in innovative approaches to behavioral health, including kauhale communities, behavioral health crisis centers and stronger care coordination. This selection recognizes that work and provides a pathway to bring additional federal support to the people who need these services most.”

“Ensuring access to high-quality behavioral health services is a priority for DHS,” said Joseph Campos II, director of the Department of Human Services. “Through Med-QUEST’s partnership with DOH, the CCBHC model will help us strengthen care coordination, expand critical services and better support individuals and families across Hawaiʻi who are navigating mental health and substance use challenges.”

“This is an important step forward in strengthening Hawaiʻi’s behavioral health system and expanding access to care for residents across our state,” said Dr. Courtenay Matsu, deputy director of the DOH Behavioral Health Administration. “The CCBHC model helps connect individuals and families with coordinated, community-based mental health and substance use services, including crisis care, treatment and long-term recovery support.”

As part of the program, Hawaiʻi has been participating in a SAMHSA-funded CCBHC Planning Grant since December 2024, which ends on June 30, 2026. This grant helped the state prepare to apply for participation in the four-year demonstration program. Currently, there are two Adult Mental Health Division-operated clinics on Maui, located in Kahului and Lahaina, that are anticipated to become fully certified by Jan. 1, 2027. Together, these clinics currently serve more than 1,700 Maui residents and will help expand access to coordinated behavioral health services under the CCBHC model.

CCBHCs are required to meet federal standards for timely access and comprehensive behavioral health services. Clinics must provide or coordinate a full range of services, including 24/7 crisis response, outpatient mental health and substance use treatment, care coordination and recovery supports. Clinics also must serve anyone seeking care regardless of ability to pay, age, or place of residence.

Since the launch of the CCBHC model in 2017, the program has expanded nationwide, with more than 500 CCBHCs now operating across 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

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