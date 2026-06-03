Podcast: AI-driven tool targets hearing loss
Advances in artificial intelligence-driven technologies have the potential to impact the lives of Americans living with hearing loss substantially. Yasmin Kassim, a postdoctoral fellow and member of a group supported in part by NSF, has developed a deep learning-based tool that allows unparalleled insights into the hair cells that allow us to hear.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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