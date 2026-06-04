III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group concludes Kaiju Rain 26

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group concluded Kaiju Rain 26 on May 31, 2026. This was the second iteration of the exercise, building upon multi-domain information capabilities to strengthen warfighting readiness in support of III MEF and the Joint Force.

Kaiju Rain 26’s primary focus was strengthening assured command and control (C2). C2 is the exercise of authority and direction by a commander through the delegation of responsibilities, the translation of decisions into actions, and the use of systems to direct forces and operations. Ensuring effective C2 is a core responsibility of III MIG and a critical component of modern warfare.

III MIG’s capabilities are central to achieving information advantage in the Indo-Pacific. Throughout the exercise, each subordinate unit played an integral role in establishing and maintaining resilient C2 while operating in a distributed and expeditionary environment.

Marines with 7th Communication Battalion established dispersed C2 nodes and conducted displacement and relocation operations to validate the battalion’s ability to sustain communications while maneuvering. The battalion also conducted live-fire rifle and machine gun ranges to maintain combat readiness.

Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion conducted meteorological and oceanographic sensing operations, drone exploitation training, and criminal investigative training. The battalion hosted Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during multiple training events and conducted a direct support team field exercise to rehearse intelligence support in a distributed operational environment.

III MEF Support Battalion provided critical sustainment and logistical support throughout Kaiju Rain 26, enabling uninterrupted operations across the exercise area. The battalion executed a mobility exercise alongside other III MIG-led efforts, validating its ability to rapidly deploy and sustain forces across dispersed locations in a dynamic environment.

Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company enhanced joint fires interoperability through bilateral close air support training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force partners at W-174, Joint Okinawa Range Complex. The training strengthened the company’s ability to integrate joint and multinational fires in support of future operations.

Kaiju Rain 26 demonstrated III MIG’s ability to integrate communications, intelligence, sustainment, and joint fires capabilities to support assured command and control across a distributed battlespace. Through realistic training and bilateral engagement with Japanese partners, III MIG strengthened its ability to provide information advantage and enable III MEF’s readiness to respond to future challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region.