Smoother Sailing into Misquamicut State Beach this Summer

Published on Wednesday, June 03, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Earlier today, Governor Dan McKee, State Representative Samuel A. Azzinaro, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey, and Executive Director of the Misquamicut Business Association Caswell Cooke celebrated the completion of the Misquamicut State Beach entrance project in Westerly.

Misquamicut, Rhode Island’s most visited state beach, now features an expanded entrance designed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along Atlantic Avenue during the busy summer season. The $1.8M project, funded through the Rhode Island Capital Pan (RICAP), increases the number of entry lanes from three to eight, allowing for faster vehicle processing.

“Misquamicut has always been one of the Ocean State’s most popular beaches with a large summer population of local and non-resident beachgoers,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I’m glad to see this project completed for the beginning of beach season, which will help improve traffic flow and get visitors to the beach faster during the sunny summer days ahead.”

“With more than a half mile of beachfront and a modern beach facility featuring a playground, concessions, outdoor showers, and shade gazebos, it’s no surprise that Misquamicut is Rhode Island's most popular state beach,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “That popularity also brings heavy beach traffic, and we heard how that would sometimes be disruptive to residents, visitors, and nearby businesses. Through this project, DEM was committed to improving the visitor experience by speeding up vehicle access, easing congestion, being a good neighbor, and helping beachgoers spend more time enjoying the Atlantic Ocean and not sitting in line on Atlantic Ave.”

“Misquamicut is a local treasure enjoyed by visitors from all over New England, but the parking lot hasn’t always been the easiest to access when the summer traffic ramps up. This project, arriving just in time for beach season, will change that,” said Senator Victoria Gu. “I’m excited for visitors to experience the new and improved parking process this summer and for years to come. Less time waiting in traffic is more time on the beach.”

“Misquamicut Beach is not only a Westerly treasure, but one of Rhode Island’s most beloved beaches, as well. Due to its popularity with residents and visitors, traffic has become an issue for the town, and something needed to be done to ease the constant summer-time congestion. Thankfully, this new traffic pattern will alleviate many of the traffic problems that have arisen over previous summers, and I commend DEM for getting this project done in time for another busy summer season,” said Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly).

“The Town is pleased to see this project completed and looks forward to the benefits it will bring. We have partnered with the State for years to improve traffic flow to the State Beach, and this project is a major step forward. We commend the State for delivering it on time and within budget,” said Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey. “The improvements will enhance access to the beach, reduce congestion in the surrounding area, and improve pedestrian and public safety. We thank the State for its commitment to a project that will provide lasting benefits to the Town of Westerly.”

Shore up for summer – buy your 2026 state beach season parking passes online at www.beachparkingri.com. Season passes offer a single, flat-rate parking pass that allows access to all eight state beaches. Season passes do not guarantee entry – parking is first-come, first-served.

DEM is recruiting for critical summertime positions, including lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. Visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage to apply.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.