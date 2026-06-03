U.S. EIA Corrects Maryland Electricity Price Data

June 3, 2026

Baltimore, MD – Thanks to the vigilance of the Maryland Public Service Commission’s analysts, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) agreed that it posted inaccurate electricity price data in a March 2026 report.

EIA had reported that, based on its data, Maryland had the second highest residential electricity rate in the country at an average of 35 cents/kWh, an 89% increase over last year. The error was noted by the Commission’s advisory staff, and EIA has since amended the rate to 22.2 cents/kWh – almost 40% lower than the erroneous number and a 17% increase year-over-year.

“I want to commend our staff for noticing that this data did not align with information we have on utility rates and for asking EIA to revise their charts,” said Commission Chair Kumar Barve. “We appreciate the efforts of EIA to correct the record.”

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Media contact: Tori Leonard | tori.leonard@maryland.gov

About the Public Service Commission:

The Maryland Public Service Commission regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), private water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire, taxicab companies in some jurisdictions and bay pilot rates. The Commission implements the State’s energy policy and also regulates the siting of energy generating facilities and high-voltage transmission lines.

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