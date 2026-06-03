Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on San Diego Mosque Attack

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement on today’s tragic attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego:

“Today's violent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego is a horrifying tragedy, and Berna and I send our prayers to every person who suffered a loss today. Terror and intimidation have no place in our country, and those who consider their neighbors lesser because of their ethnicity, their race or their faith will never win.

Places of prayer and worship are refuges for our spirit. They are inherently places of peace and fellowship and must be protected from attacks like the one we have seen today. To hate your neighbor is un-American and to harm them is inhuman. From Nevada, our hearts go to California and the communities who have suffered from today's loss.”

###