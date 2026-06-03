A JUDGE JUST ISSUED A NOVEL RULING ABOUT REMOTE-CAMERA WORKERS

Jeffrey M. Senger Imagine your client calls, eager to file suit. Your trial team sees five key hurdles: obtaining favorable evidence in discovery, surviving a motion to dismiss, defeating summary judgment, winning a jury verdict and prevailing on appeal. They assure you the chance of overall victory is excellent, as they estimate a 75% likelihood of success at each step. What should you do?

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