Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,610 in the last 365 days.

SIX FLORIDA COURTS CONFIRM FORUM SELECTION CLAUSES SURVIVE LOAN ASSIGNMENTS

Between late November 2025 and April 2026, six Florida courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida and four state courts across Jacksonville and the Panhandle, dismissed claims against equipment finance companies that had originated and then assigned loan agreements. Across jurisdictions, courts held that the mandatory forum selection clauses remained enforceable by the assignor.

5 minute read June 02, 2026 at 10:45 AM

By

Brian R. Cummings and C. Cade Zimmerman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SIX FLORIDA COURTS CONFIRM FORUM SELECTION CLAUSES SURVIVE LOAN ASSIGNMENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.