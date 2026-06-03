SIX FLORIDA COURTS CONFIRM FORUM SELECTION CLAUSES SURVIVE LOAN ASSIGNMENTS
Between late November 2025 and April 2026, six Florida courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida and four state courts across Jacksonville and the Panhandle, dismissed claims against equipment finance companies that had originated and then assigned loan agreements. Across jurisdictions, courts held that the mandatory forum selection clauses remained enforceable by the assignor.
By
Brian R. Cummings and C. Cade Zimmerman
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