SIX FLORIDA COURTS CONFIRM FORUM SELECTION CLAUSES SURVIVE LOAN ASSIGNMENTS

Expert Opinion Litigation Follow Between late November 2025 and April 2026, six Florida courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida and four state courts across Jacksonville and the Panhandle, dismissed claims against equipment finance companies that had originated and then assigned loan agreements. Across jurisdictions, courts held that the mandatory forum selection clauses remained enforceable by the assignor. 5 minute read June 02, 2026 at 10:45 AM By Brian R. Cummings and C. Cade Zimmerman

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