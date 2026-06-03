Air University sharpens warfighting focus to develop leaders for the Joint Force

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Before forces deploy, before a campaign begins and before a commander commits resources, someone has to make a decision.

Sometimes those decisions are made months in advance. Others happen in the middle of an exercise or during a crisis. Either way, the consequences can be significant.

Preparing military and civilian leaders for those moments is a big part of what happens every day across Air University.

Walk into a classroom, seminar discussion or planning exercise and many of the conversations sound familiar. Students wrestle with the same challenges military leaders face across the Joint Force, including deterrence, homeland defense, strategic competition, campaigning, alliance integration and operations in contested environments.

How do commanders deter aggression without escalating conflict? How do planners sustain operations across vast distances? How do leaders integrate capabilities across domains while operating alongside allies and partners? How do they make decisions when time is short and information is incomplete?

"The Joint Force doesn't get to choose the environment it will fight in," said Col. Ryan Hill, dean of faculty and academics at Air War College. "Our responsibility is to help develop people who can think through complexity, adapt under pressure and execute when the stakes are highest."

Long before plans reach a combatant command headquarters or a commander is asked to make a recommendation, many of the ideas behind those decisions are already being debated, tested and refined across Air University's schools, centers and programs.

At Air Command and Staff College, students study planning, campaigning and operational art while working through issues tied to deterrence, military operations and emerging security concerns. Discussions often focus on how military power is applied and how leaders adapt when conditions change.

At Air War College, students spend much of their time tackling strategic problems associated with great power competition, alliance integration, global campaigning and future conflict. Coursework, research and planning activities are aligned with national defense priorities, helping students connect national objectives to military action.

"The Joint Force needs leaders who apply a high level of mental agility as they translate national objectives into operational outcomes," said Dr. Mark Anarumo, deputy director and chief of academic programs at Air War College. "That's the standard we're working toward. Whether it's deterrence, alliance integration, emerging technology, or global campaigning, we're focused on preparing leaders to succeed on the future battlefield. Critical thinking is a cornerstone of our programs. We have to be able to outthink our adversaries before the first shots are fired and throughout operations."

Faculty members, researchers and students spend time examining everything from command and control and cyber operations to strategic deterrence, contested logistics and defense industrial base resilience. Their work contributes to discussions surrounding force development, operational planning and challenges affecting the Department of the Air Force and the Joint Force.

Participants routinely work through scenarios involving peer competitors, coalition operations and limited resources. They learn to integrate capabilities across domains, balance competing priorities and operate with incomplete information. Air War College alone conducts multiple wargames and planning events designed to expose students to coalition operations, future conflict and joint planning challenges.

Plans change. Assumptions don't hold up. New information emerges.

Participants have to reassess, adapt and move forward based on the best information available. Anyone who has spent time in an operations center knows that's often how things work in the real world.

"The future fight will demand leaders who can out-think our enemies. We need joint warrior who can think strategically and adapt quickly in a dynamic environment," Hill said. "Our responsibility is to ensure they are prepared to lead effectively as they shape future missions that affect our nation's security."

The security environment isn't standing still. New technologies emerge, competitors adjust and challenges evolve. The leaders tasked with navigating that uncertainty will need sound judgment and an understanding of how decisions made at one level can affect outcomes somewhere else.

Long before those moments arrive, Air University's schools, centers and programs are helping develop the leaders and ideas that will support the Joint Force.

The force will continue to need people who can think through hard problems, make sound decisions and lead when the stakes are high. Preparing them for that responsibility remains at the heart of Air University's mission.