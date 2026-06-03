A SMART Future: NAVFAC Southeast Hosts Six SMART Scholars

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast proudly hosted six recipients of the Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program for an engaging two-day site visit on May 20-21. The scholars had the opportunity to explore the NAVFAC Southeast headquarters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville and learn more about their future career paths with construction, engineering, and contracting experts for the U.S. Navy.

NAVFAC Southeast leadership commenced the site visit by warmly welcoming the scholars and providing an overview of the command’s mission and operations. They described the workload managed for the Department of War (DoW) and emphasized how the scholars' future roles at NAVFAC Southeast are vital for enhancing critical infrastructure and future-proofing the next generation of federal employees.

“We’re proud to welcome the newest cohort of SMART Scholars to the command,” said Jeffrey Killian, NAVFAC Southeast Business Director. “These scholars represent the future of the Department of War, and will drive fresh perspectives, innovation, and excellence to our workforce and projects.”

The site visit extended outdoors, featuring tours of project sites at NAS Jacksonville. Scholars had the opportunity to observe renovations taking place at an unaccompanied housing facility, as well as a climate-controlled paint booth for Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE). Construction and engineering professionals from NAVFAC Southeast and FRCSE led the scholars through these sites, explaining the intricacies and logistics involved in managing these projects.

By touring these diverse projects, the scholars gained a firsthand understanding of the wide array of work overseen by NAVFAC Southeast and the various elements that contribute to ensuring readiness for the warfighters.

The visit wrapped up with supervisors from the Planning, Design, and Construction (PDC) and Environmental directorates inviting the scholars to shadow their teams. This hands-on opportunity offered students an exhilarating glimpse into their future internships and careers at NAVFAC Southeast.

The site visit serves as one of the final steps in the selection and award process for the SMART Scholarship. "This is the moment when both scholars and commands assess their compatibility,” explains Cassidy Legge, a human resources specialist at NAVFAC Southeast who oversees the program.

"Does the command's mission and the scholar’s career aspirations align? The site visit provides a face-to-face opportunity for both parties to confirm they are making a mutually beneficial decision," she adds.

The six scholars are recipients of the DoW’s SMART Scholarship Program, which awards merit-based scholarships to students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Currently, the SMART Scholars are pursuing degrees in Civil, Mechanical, and Aerospace Engineering at North Carolina State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Oklahoma State University, Florida Institute of Technology, University of Connecticut, and University of South Carolina.

After graduation, SMART Scholarship recipients receive civilian employment with the DoW and its sponsoring facilities.

This event underscored NAVFAC Southeast’s dedication to developing new talent and preparing skilled professionals to meet the demands of tomorrow’s warfighting needs.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.