2-104th GSAB conducts air insertion training

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- Soldiers with the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted air insertion training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 3, 2026, as part of their Annual Training .

During the training, they demonstrated the moving parts of a fully functional air insertion, which could be the deployment of personnel, equipment, or dropping of supplies down into the field.

The exercise's scenario was to set up a Forward Arming and Refueling Point, or FARP, to refuel a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

"So, what we're doing here is filling up the birds, getting ready to head out in MEDEVAC simulations," said Sgt. First Class Sean Sanders, noncommissioned officer in charge of the exercise.

This type of training requires confidence among the leadership, NCOs and lower enlisted Soldiers to ensure the mission gets accomplished, Sanders said.

"We make sure that these Soldiers are trained up on haz-mat, ammo and all fueling operations to have situation control," Sanders added.

The unit’s goals were to be fast, productive and efficient, according to Sanders. The purpose was to test timeliness in getting the aircraft back into the air after refueling.

"We should refuel a bird within three to five minutes depending on the air frame," said Sanders. "For bigger aircraft, like a Chinook, it would take roughly about five to 10 minutes."