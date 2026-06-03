Army Materiel Command deputy commander returns to DLA Troop Support, highlights supply chain modernization

PHILADELPHIA — Army Materiel Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence returned to his former command to serve as the keynote speaker for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Academy and receive a comprehensive operational briefing from current DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly.

"It's great to be back at DLA Troop Support and back home in Philly," Lawrence said. “Walking these halls again brings back incredible memories of the immense dedication this workforce brings to the fight every single day."

The three-day academy trains incoming personnel, while the strategic briefings focused on modernization efforts and the agency's headquarters goal to set and secure global supply chains. Addressing the new personnel at the academy, the former DLA Troop Support commander emphasized the gravity of the agency's mission and how their daily procurement actions directly translate to operational success on the battlefield. He stressed that the items procured by the workforce are critical to military operations across the globe.

"You all are joining an outstanding organization with a real-world impact," Lawrence said. "Behind every one of those line items is a warfighter relying on you."

Following his keynote address, Lawrence transitioned to a strategic update with Kelly, where the leaders discussed the deep operational ties between the two organizations. The briefing underscored how DLA Troop Support’s procurement strategies directly feed into the broader Army Materiel Command mission to equip and sustain the joint force.

"Together, AMC and DLA form a continuous, interdependent supply chain,” Lawrence said. “DLA Troop Support secures the foundation of readiness, allowing AMC to build and project readiness globally. AMC cannot generate combat power without the raw materials, repair parts and life-support items that DLA Troop Support acquires."

To secure that foundation of readiness, Kelly briefed Lawrence on the command's aggressive timeline to increase support for the warfighter across all supply chains by September 2026. This transformation relies on making data-informed decisions by replacing legacy analog processes across the end-to-end supply chain. By uncovering opportunities to enhance visibility, the command is actively optimizing workflows through the deployment of artificial intelligence tools and advanced analytics dashboards.

"AMC is on a digital journey of our own, and seeing the strides being made here to leverage artificial intelligence and modernize legacy systems aligns perfectly with where the entire logistics enterprise needs to be," Lawrence said. "We must embrace these data-driven tools to maintain total visibility over our networks from end to end. If we aren't innovating our workflows now, we will fall behind our near-peer adversaries."

To meet its 2026 goal, Troop Support is executing targeted supplier performance assessments to drive improvements within each distinct supply chain. Leadership outlined a strategic framework to implement actionable recommendations that reduce costs, alongside a formalized plan for Troop Support to conduct independent cost-saving studies. These initiatives are designed to reduce backorders systematically through AI, direct targeted investments into key products and increase safety stock levels proactively to prevent future shortages.

"We have to pivot toward a mindset of predictive sustainment,” Lawrence said. “It isn't just about managing numbers on a spreadsheet; it’s about making sure the tactical commander has the confidence to execute because the logistical foundation you provide is unbreakable despite fiscal constraints."

The briefing highlighted data-driven successes, including the Medical supply chain's recent campaign that boosted performance metrics by 21% while driving up cost savings by 400%. The Clothing and Textiles supply chain also reported a 40% overall reduction in backorders, including a drop in Army-specific items from 110,000 to 60,000. Additionally, the team discussed a new multiple-award program for physical training gear that allows newer suppliers to fulfill requirements without being locked into long-term contracts, as well as awarding a critical contract for webbing utilized in parachutes, tents and specialized clothing.

"Army Materiel Command simply can't do what we do without DLA Troop Support," Lawrence said. " You are moving the needle on Army readiness every time you clear a logistical hurdle for our Soldiers."

Regional flexibility and emerging technologies rounded out the discussions. The Subsistence supply chain detailed its expanding support for U.S. Southern Command, outlining how the team is setting up new local suppliers to sustain an influx of military members operating in the region. Concurrently, the Construction and Equipment supply chain briefed on its U.S. Southern Border Operational Support efforts and provided a demonstration of the command's innovative "drone zone," a specialized marketplace providing DLA customers with a centralized location to purchase unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial systems.

"Continuing to adapt to localized theater demands, whether through specialized drone procurement or agile regional subsistence networks, proves that this command remains postured to support the warfighter anytime and anywhere," Lawrence concluded. "Setting these supply chains globally ensures that when the call comes, our joint forces will have exactly what they need to execute the mission and win."