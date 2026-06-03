Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

For America’s outdoor enthusiast or the communities surrounding the Kansas City District’s 18 lake projects spread across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, there are several dozen trails tucked inside the natural habitats surrounding the lakes.

These hidden gems offer several recreational opportunities such as running, hiking, biking, ATV and equestrian trails for those who love to saddle up like the frontiersmen of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

According to Perry Lake park ranger Benjamin Johnson, who also helps manage the grounds of Clinton and Hillsdale lakes as well, the trails provide great outdoor opportunities not only for Kansans, but also for anyone who comes to visit the federally managed lakes of Eastern Kansas.

“The state of Kansas does not have large swaths of public lands like other states. So, our trails offer a unique and vital resource,” he said. “The diversity of trails found on our properties offers a recreational opportunity for all types of user groups, including people with disabilities [since] some are ADA accessible.”

Beyond the recreation, these trails vary in length and elevation, which gives more opportunity for the backpackers with binoculars to get a glimpse of both regional and migrating wildlife in their natural habitats, said Long Branch Lake natural resource management specialist Ryan Spry.

“Visitors could observe a variety of species in aquatic and forested habitats, including white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, squirrels, bald eagles, pelicans, seagulls, Canadian geese, waterfowl, woodpeckers, osprey, coyotes, foxes, snakes, turtles, numerous small bird species, and the occasional bobcat sighting,” he said.

The old adage, “comparison is the thief of joy,” holds true when speaking about the extensive trail networks the district manages. So, we will leave the subjective rankings to the sports crowd and provide a comprehensive list of trails at some of our district’s lake projects for your family to roam on their next road or camping trip and to celebrate https://americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/

KANSAS

Clinton Lake is in the heart of Jayhawk country in Lawrence, Kansas. With approximately 15,000 acres of federal and state-managed land surrounding the lake, there are nearly 75 miles of trails within its footprint. Let’s look at some of its most prominent pathways.

· North Shore Hiking/Mountain Biking Trail: The North Shore Trail has over 21 miles of hiking and mountain biking trail, which begins in the Overlook Park and runs to the Coon Creek arm of the lake. · South Shore/Rock Haven Hiking and Equestrian Trail: The South Shore Trail is multi-use and contains over 30 miles of horseback riding and hiking trails, spanning from the south end of the dam into the Rock Creek arm of the lake. The main trailhead is in Rock Haven Park, but it can also be accessed at the south end of the dam or in the Rock Creek area. Rock Haven Park is the only area where campers with horses or mules are allowed to camp overnight. · George Latham Hiking/Backpacking Trail: The George Latham Trail is in Woodridge Park on the northwest side of the lake. This 4.5-mile trail offers excellent hiking opportunities as well as overnight camping along the trail, if desired. · Backwoods and Discovery Nature Interpretive Hiking Trails: Two self-guided nature trails are located behind the USACE Information Center, near the north end of Clinton Lake dam. Both trails are for hiking only. The Backwoods Trail is 0.7-miles in length, and is self-guided with a pamphlet, which is available at the Information Center. The Discovery Trail is 0.5-miles and is self-guided as well using signage placed along the trail. · Sanders Mound Hiking/Cycling Trail: Sanders Mound is a 1.2-mile out and back trail that leads to the top of a grassy knoll overlooking Clinton Lake. The trail is mostly paved until the final descent. A bench awaits hikers at the end of the trail who wish to relax and enjoy the views. · South Lawrence Trafficway Hiking/Biking Trail: The most recent addition to trails at Clinton Lake is the South Lawrence Trafficway Hike and Bike Path. This concrete-paved trail travels parallel to the new K-10 bypass road. The path travels about 8.5 miles and crosses Clinton Lake property as it passes through the spillway area and is well suited for cyclists, rollerbladers, walkers and joggers.

Perry Lake is about 25 miles northeast of Lawrence, Kansas, and is located on the Delaware River in Jefferson County. With 160 miles of shoreline and more than 39,000 acres of land managed by the district and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and there are 14 trails across its sprawling footprint. Here are some details on some of its most popular locations.

· Perry Lake ATV and Motorcycle Trail: The 155-acre area has 140 acres dedicated to two- and four-wheel vehicles, with terrain ratings from easy to difficult. Recognized as a ride area in 1988, the iconic trail also highlights the district’s partnership with Kansas All-Terrain Vehicle Association, an organization that helps manage the lengthy trail. It also has a parking area with loading and unloading ramps, restrooms, a perimeter fence and road for maintenance and emergencies, a sediment control structure, a service area, a children’s ride area, park benches and a picnic shelter. · Thunder Ridge Trail: Thunder Ridge Trail is an interpretive hiking trail located in Slough Creek Park. The trail offers visitors a self-guided hike with thirty stations around its 2.5-miles of trail. Thunder Ridge boasts a variety of ecosystems and wildlife habitats to view on the trail. Trail spurs offer easy access to several of the camping loops within Slough Creek Park. · Delaware Marsh Off-the-Leash Dog and Hiking Trail: Perry Lake Project Office staff constructed the Delaware Marsh in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The mowed trail is self-guided and offers 1.75-miles of trial that loops through fields and wooded areas so hikers can enjoy scenic views through a wetland ecosystem. · Perry Lake Equestrian Trail: Consisting of two trailheads, the Perry Lake Equestrian Trail is 34 miles in length that takes riders through a winding upland forest habitat —traversing through Horse Trail Campground (Perry State Park) Rock Creek Park (USACE managed). · Perry Lake Hiking/Backpacking Trail: Developed in 1978 under the guidance of the Kansas Trails Council, it is 29 miles in length. Here, visitors can get breathtaking panoramic views of the Delaware Valley with its rolling hills and oak hickory woodlands where local wildlife thrives. The varied topography has given this area the nickname “Little Ozarks.” · Perry Lake Mountain Bike Trail: The trail is approximately 22 miles in length with moderate to difficult terrain that rolls through Perry State Park and USACE-managed land.

Hillsdale Lake is in Miami County, Kansas, and has more than 12,000-acres of land surrounding the 4,580 water acres of the lake. Although the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism manage all recreation today, there are miles of natural and paved trails on its grounds to take advantage of on your next trip to the lake.

· Hidden Spring Nature Trail: The 1.5-mile multi-use trail is for both hikers and mountain bikers, with benches along the path that are ideal for observing wildlife in their natural habitat. · Saddle Ridge Equestrian Trail: The trail network is 48 miles of marked trails and is multi-use so hikers and cyclists can get in on the action, too. It also contains the Saddle Ridge Equestrian Camp area, which provides horse pens and other amenities since the camp is a regional hub for seasoned horse riders and their organizations. · Hillsdale Lake Loop Trail: The 3.1-mile trail loop takes you along a portion of the southeast shoreline and is open to the public all year round. It is arguably the most popular trail on the grounds since it is open to campers, hikers, dogs with leashes and horses.

Melvern Lake is located within the heart of the Flint Hills of east-central Kansas, with more than 13,000 acres of federal and state-managed land that houses more than 40 miles of trails. The sprawling area is home to natural and paved trails for public exploration of the native habitats associated with the area.

· Marais des Cynges River Interpretive Nature Trail: The self-guided paved hiking and biking trail is approximately one mile long and is located along the original Marais des Cynges River channel within Outlet Park. There is also a playground that is surrounded by camping facilities. · River Bottom Nature Trail: Also located in Outlet Parks northeast corridor, the primitive trail is .75 miles long and is in a hardwood forested river bottom that is ideal for wildlife observation. · River Pond Trail: The 1.5-mile trail traverses along the perimeter of most of the Outlet Park River Pond and can be used for casual exercise, running and biking. · The Tallgrass Heritage Trail: About 4.25 miles, the new trail stretches from the Arrow Rock Park campground and extends east to Coeur d' Alene Park — with scenic views of the Melvern Lake Shoreline, ephemeral streams and tall grass prairie for hikers and bikers. · Scooter Trail: The trail is in Eisenhower State Park and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The multi-use path is used by hikers, cyclists and motorized scooter riders if they are 50cc and under. · Five Star Multi-use Trail: Nearly 5 miles long, it also travels through Eisenhower State Park, with a two-mile section of trail that contains 20 targets set at different ranges and difficulty levels for the archery enthusiast in the region.

Milford Lake has 163 miles of shoreline — making it the largest of the nine USACE-managed lakes in Kansas — and is located near the iconic Konza Prairie. With roughly 33,000 acres of federal and state-managed land, there are 13 trails for the public to take advantage of. So, whether you’re using them for exercise or bird watching, here are a few of the most popular.

· Off-Road Vehicle Trails: The School Creek ORV area consists of approximately 287 acres of trails with 118 feet of elevation gain. It’s restricted to vehicles that are 50 inches wide or less and no side-by-side vehicles are allowed. · Outlet Park/Old River Bluff Trail: 1.25-mile connecting the Riverwalk Trail to the Milford State Park Eagle Ridge Equestrian Trail, creating over 14 miles of equestrian trails. · Riverwalk Trail: A 4.8-mile route along the Republican River between Outlet Park at Milford Lake and Fort Riley, Kansas. The trail is open to hikers, bicycles, equestrian use, and snowmobiles when appropriate. · Wildlife Viewing Tower & Trail: The tower is accessed from a wrap-around staircase, which rises 21feet to the top platform, where excellent wildlife viewing is made available using nearby food plots. The best time to visit is near dusk or dawn when most animals are active. Stargazing is excellent on clear nights. Bring your binoculars!

MISSOURI

Harry S. Truman Lake is the largest reservoir in Missouri, with approximately 100,000 acres of land surrounding the reservoir and 20 parks. Scattered throughout its vast footprint in Ozark Country are several trail networks the public can readily access. Here are a few favorites that can help the people on their journey to reengage with nature or to scratch their recreational itch. · Cooper Creek ATV trail: The trail is free of charge, covering nearly 400 acres of hills and other obstacles for ATV and dirt bike riders, with riding areas being guided by fences of signage. · Berry Bend Horse Trail: Open all-year round for equestrian campers, the trail is connected to the Berry Bend Equestrian Campground that has amenities such as showers, electrical hook-ups, laundry services and a children’s playground. With 25 miles of winding trails that go both east and west along the north shoreline, great views of the Osage Arm of the lake can be seen by both hikers and horse riders. · Visitor’s Center Trail: The short nature trail is about 1.2 miles and is located adjacent to the Harry S. Truman Visitor Center. The trail runs roughly parallel to the shoreline and ends on a wooded point. There is an option to take the trail across the peninsula or take an alternate route back to the visitor center area, making the trail a loop. There are park benches located along the trail for the public to take a rest while basking in some iconic views of the lake. · Shawnee Bend Trail: The trail is 2.4 miles and offers a scenic hike with views of the Osage River. As it winds through wooded areas and bluffs, the public can find great overlooks of the lake and surrounding landscape. With mostly flat terrain and a few gentle inclines, it’s accessible for hikers of all levels.

Stockton Lake is situated between the Ozark Plateau and the prairie of western Missouri, with 61,000 acres of land and water resources managed by the district. There are 11 trails spread across the property, and here are a few for the outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers to plan their next excursion.

· Ceder Gap Trail: The 3.1-mile trail has 78 feet of elevation gain and offers a scenic walk-through rolling woodlands filled with oak and cedar trees, as well as sites to learn about some native history of the area. · Crabtree Cove Trail: The shaded trail is 3.3 miles in length with scenic views of Stockton Lake and the Crabtree Cove from the overlook loop. It also offers some versatility with paved and gravel paths, as well as optional trail pathways such as Quarry Loop & Overlook Loop, which can add distance and variety to your hike. With restrooms at both ends and benches to take breaks, it’s a great trail for both families and senior citizens. Over the years, the trail has become a top location for the region’s nature photographers, since you may encounter bald eagles, blue herons, wild turkeys and diverse plant life. · Rutledge Bluff Overlook Trail: The challenging point-to-point trail has more than 1,200 feet in elevation gain over its 18-mile meandering path through woods that closely follow the Stockton Lake shoreline. It is also multi-use for hikers, bikers, horseback riders and boaters to enjoy, since there are USACE boat access ramps along the route. · Old Mill/Fishing Pond Trail: This family-friendly trail is less than one mile, with two fishing docks on the pond, a baseball field, sculptures, artwork and other paths to walk or bike. The pond is stocked with fish such as catfish, hybrid bluegill, and largemouth bass, so if you’re teaching your kids to fish this is the perfect spot for you.

Smithville Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas City metropolitan area with around 175 miles of shoreline and more than 10 trails that all vary in difficulty. Like other federal lakes near Kansas City (Longview and Blue Springs), Smithville Lake is managed by the county it resides in, which is Clay County, Missouri. Here are a few trails on the grounds for the public to enjoy when out on the lake or simply getting some exercise.

· Equestrian Trails: There are three primitive trails for horseback riding and hiking, which are the Crow’s Nest, Jack Rabbit Bend and Crow’s Creek Campground. There are several access points to the trails throughout its 32-mile path, with parking areas, picnic shelters, showers, laundry services and restrooms. · Anita B. Gorman Trail: The paved trail is 8.8 miles long and is popular for birdwatchers, campers and fisherman. Dogs are welcome if they’re on a leash and their waste is properly disposed of. · Eagle’s View Trail: The 1.8-mile trail is short in length with a completion time under an hour. For nature enthusiasts, the best time to visit is January through October if you want to get a glimpse of the iconic bald eagles that call Smithville Lake home. · Litton Center Trail: The scenic trail meanders past the Jerry Litton Visitors Center, where the public can view gardens and prairie plots under a shaded tree line. It is 3.6 miles in length with a gently rolling terrain through cultivated and native landscapes. There are also interpretive signage and agricultural features that add educational elements to the route.

Long Branch Lake is in Macon County, Missouri, with an operational visitor’s center on the east end of the dam. Although there is less acreage for a broader trail network like other lakes in the district, it still offers highly regarded trails managed by USACE and state agencies for campers and the local community to enjoy.

· Long Branch Dam Trail: This 1.7-mile loop offers a safe, off-road environment for walkers and runners to enjoy away from vehicle traffic with stunning views of the lake. · Admin Nature Trail: This quarter-mile, gravel-surfaced path is fully shaded by a diverse hardwood canopy. To enhance visitor engagement, the trail incorporates numbered signage at specific tree locations, supporting an interactive tree identification activity by using our clipboards provided inside the Visitor Center. · The Dam Crest Trail: Spanning 1.7 miles and encircling the North and South sides of the Dam Crest Road. Currently, it’s a mix of manicured grass, gravel and pavement, while providing critical connectivity to the state park trail system and the lake. Notably, the northern segment of the trail offers scenic waterfront views. · Bee Trace Trail: The 7.3-mile trek is a looped trail on the State Park side of the property that gives hikers the opportunity to experience several different landscapes such as prairies, woodlands and savannahs.

IOWA

Rathbun Lake is in Centerville, Iowa, in Appanoose County. But with 155 miles of shoreline at full capacity, it crosses into portions of Lucas, Wayne and Monroe counties to the west. With 23,000 acres of land resources managed by federal and state agencies, it is home to several popular trails in southeastern portion of the Hawkeye State.

· Gene Paris Snowmobile Trail: As one of the only winter trails in the district, the 47-mile trail circles Rathbun Lake and is maintained by the Rathbun Snow Riders Snowmobile Club, highlighting USACE partnerships with local organizations to provide recreation for the public. The trail is currently closed except for the North Shore Trail section from Honey Creek Resort to Prairie Ridge Campground. · North Shore Trail: Completed in April 2012, the Rathbun North Shore Trail consists of an 8.2-mile surfaced trail. The trail connects Prairie Ridge Park to Honey Creek Resort State Park and is designed for hiking, biking and snowmobiling. It also offers vistas of the lake and tours through the Southern Iowa prairie and woodlands. · Rathbun Water Trail: The Rathbun Water Trail has over 20 miles of water trails mapped for self-guided paddling from beginner to expert level enthusiasts. Users can plan a short outing to an overnight camping trip at one of the park campgrounds. Appanoose County Trails, Inc. maintains the trail. · Off-Highway Vehicle Trail: Rathbun Lake has Southern Iowa’s only OHV Park. Located on the south bank of the South Fork Chariton River, the area encompasses nearly 125 acres in an abandoned rock quarry on government land. The Rathbun OHV Park is maintained by the volunteers of the South-Central Dirt Riders ATV Club, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources provides financial support through the disbursement of ATV registration fees to the club. The area is open to the public year-round and vehicles are limited to motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs. Full-size vehicles are prohibited on the trails.

Maintaining the district’s extensive trail system would not be possible without the support of volunteers and partner organizations, according to Johnson.

“At Perry Lake, our trail partners include the Boy Scouts of America, Kansas Trails Council, Audubon Society, Backcountry Horsemen of Kansas and dedicated volunteers,” Johnson said. “They provide essential maintenance such as mowing, trimming, clearing fallen trees and building trail amenities like bridges and benches.”

Those interested in helping keep district trails and other areas on our lake project grounds safe, accessible and enjoyable for current and future generations, contact the lake project office near you or visit Volunteer.gov to learn more about volunteer opportunities.