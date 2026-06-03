FTC Seeks Comment on X Corp. Petition to Set Aside or Modify FTC Order Concerning Twitter

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on a petition from X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, to set aside or modify its 2022 settlement order with the agency.

In its petition to the Commission, X Corp. cited several reasons why it believes that the order should either be set aside or modified so that it terminates at the end of 2026. The petition argues:

The order was imposed on a company that no longer exists, that every individual responsible for the underlying failures has left the company and that X Corp. has since built a world-class privacy and data-protection program;

The order no longer serves any valid regulatory purpose, imposing millions of dollars in needless costs to address obligations and protections already required by domestic and international privacy regimes and industry-recognized frameworks that X Corp. follows;

Setting aside the order safeguards First Amendment values; and

Setting aside or modifying the order is critical to advancing American leadership in artificial intelligence.

The public will have 30 days, until July 2, 2026, to submit comments on the petition. Instructions for filing comments appear on the docket. Once processed, they will be posted on Regulations.gov. After the comment period closes, the Commission will vote to determine how to resolve the petition.