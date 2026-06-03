Too Lost Appoints Jay Moore as Chief Investment Officer

Jay Moore joins Too Lost as CIO, bringing catalog acquisition and artist financing expertise from Position Music, Ditto Music, and Kobalt.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Lost has appointed Jay Moore as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), signaling a deeper push into catalog investment and artist financing within the independent music sector.The Los Angeles-based company, known for its distribution and technology platform for independent artists and labels, confirmed that Jay Moore will lead its overall investment strategy. His mandate includes identifying catalog acquisition opportunities, structuring deals, and expanding Too Lost's role as a capital partner."Jay brings a rare combination of investment discipline, catalog expertise, and real operating experience inside the modern music business," says Too Lost CEO Gregory Hirschhorn. "As Too Lost continues to expand our role as both a technology platform and a capital partner for independent artists and labels, Jay's leadership will be instrumental in helping us identify high-quality opportunities, structure thoughtful deals, and build a long-term investment strategy that supports the next generation of music rights owners."Moore joins Too Lost with experience spanning recorded music and publishing investments. Most recently, he served as Head of Investments at Position Music, where he helped shape long-term growth strategy and led catalog acquisition efforts. His work there included structuring deals and financial modeling, notably contributing to the acquisition of Gesaffelstein's publishing and masters catalog.Prior to Position Music, Moore held the CIO title at Ditto Music. In that role, he oversaw investment strategy and worked on expanding the company's approach to music rights and artist financing. Earlier in his career, Moore spent several years at Kobalt Music Group, where he worked across its investment platform and recorded music division, AWAL. His involvement included contributions to Kobalt's managed Funds 1 and 2, as well as broader recorded music operations.The appointment reflects a broader trend of distribution and services companies moving deeper into capital deployment and rights ownership. Too Lost has increasingly positioned itself beyond distribution, offering services such as rights management, publishing administration, analytics, and monetization tools.Moore's background in catalog valuation and transaction structuring is expected to support Too Lost's expansion into more complex investment opportunities. The company aims to strengthen its ability to compete in a market where independent rights holders are seeking both services and financing under one umbrella.As competition intensifies among independent-focused platforms, Too Lost's move underscores the growing importance of integrated tech and capital strategies in artist and catalog development. Too Lost previously worked with The All-American Rejects as the band moved into the indie space, reflecting a broader shift among legacy artists seeking greater ownership and flexibility.That involvement highlights Too Lost's dual positioning as both a services platform and a strategic partner, particularly for artists with proven catalogs looking to operate outside the traditional major label system while maintaining global distribution and monetization capabilities.

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