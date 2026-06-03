Certiprof Launches AIAM™ — The World's First Professional Certification for AI Agent Managers

Certiprof launches AIAM™, the world's first certification for AI agent managers, designed to bridge the gap in enterprise AI governance.

We built AIAM™ because organizations are assigning AI governance to managers with no formal framework. This credential gives them structure.” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof International

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof International, a global leader in professional certification, today announced the launch of AIAM™ — AI Agent Manager, the world's first certification program designed to validate the skills of professionals responsible for managing, supervising, and governing AI agents within organizations. The certification is available immediately in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. While organizations across industries are deploying AI agents at an unprecedented pace — automating workflows, handling customer interactions, and supporting decision-making — few have defined who is actually accountable for what those agents do. AIAM™ directly addresses this gap by establishing a formal, internationally recognized standard for the AI Agent Manager role.The Governance Gap That AIAM™ Was Built to CloseThe need for this certification is well-documented at the highest levels of business and economic research. The World Economic Forum has identified AI agent supervision as one of the fastest-growing professional competencies through 2030. A widely cited analysis from Harvard Business Review warns that organizations deploying AI without defined governance structures are assuming measurable operational and reputational risk. McKinsey's research reinforces the same conclusion: the gap in AI adoption is not technological — it is managerial.Despite this consensus, no formal professional certification for AI agent management existed — until now. AIAM™ fills that space with a rigorous, practitioner-focused program built around five core competency areas: AI agent governance frameworks, performance monitoring and risk management, process redesign for human-agent hybrid teams, ethical oversight and regulatory compliance, and business impact measurement.Unlike technical certifications that focus on building AI systems, AIAM™ certifies the manager's role: defining the scope and operational limits of AI agents, monitoring their behavior, managing failures, and communicating their value — and their risks — to leadership and stakeholders."The question is no longer whether organizations will use AI agents — they already are. The question is whether they will have qualified professionals to govern them. AIAM™ is the answer to that question." — Ismael Ramírez, CEO, Certiprof International Certification DetailsAIAM™ — AI Agent Manager is available as a complete preparation and certification package. The package includes official study material covering the full AIAM™ competency framework across five structured modules, a full-length practice exam to assess readiness, and an exam voucher to sit the official proctored certification examination.- Certification Name: AIAM™ AI Agent Manager- Available Languages: English, Spanish (Español), and Brazilian Portuguese (Português - Brasil)- Global Pricing: USD $150 for Latin America and USD $250 for the Rest of the World- Release and Availability: Immediate global availability- Official Product Page: AI Agent Manager Professional Certification (AIAM™) Why This Certification Matters NowThe AIAM™ certification was designed for the moment the industry is actually in — not the one that may arrive in years. AI agents are not a future projection; they are operational today. According to Gartner, by 2025 more than 15% of day-to-day business decisions will be made autonomously by AI systems. Organizations that deploy these systems without assigning clear managerial accountability are creating structural risk.The professionals filling this emerging role come from diverse backgrounds: operations managers, project leads, digital transformation officers, and team leads who find themselves responsible for AI systems they did not build and do not fully control. AIAM™ gives them the professional framework, vocabulary, and validated credential to perform that role with rigor.Certiprof designed AIAM™ with input from practitioners and aligned to emerging global standards in AI governance, including frameworks developed under ISO, NIST, and the European Union AI Act. The result is a certification that is immediately applicable, globally recognized, and designed to evolve with the field.About Certiprof InternationalCertiprof International is a global professional certification body headquartered in Miami, Florida. With certifications in AI, agile, cybersecurity, business continuity, and leadership, Certiprof serves professionals and organizations across more than 100 countries. CertiProf's mission is to democratize access to professional development by offering world-class certifications at accessible price points — without compromising rigor. For more information, visit www.certiprof.com

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