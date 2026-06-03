Leon County Link for June 2026

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June 1 through July 4, 2026

Get out, explore, and score prizes!





As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, Leon County is encouraging locals to explore Beyond Your Block to find all that’s great about our county, including its place in history.





Download the free Visit Tallahassee mobile app and click the "Challenges" tab to check in at participating locations and earn points. Six local historic sites featured on the America250FL Road Trip are part of the campaign and carry the highest point value, making them great stops on your journey!





The first 50 participants to reach 250 points earn a limited-edition America 250 Tallahassee commemorative t-shirt. Plus, every check-in counts as an entry in the grand prize sweepstakes for a two-night Tallahassee staycation with hotel accommodations, dining and tickets to local activities. Additionally, the Leon County Division of Tourism will host on-site activations at six partner locations throughout the program will feature “Summer Essentials” prize packs. Pop-up locations will be announced on Visit Tallahassee’s social media pages.





The Beyond Your Block summer program is designed to drive visitor and resident traffic to support local businesses and to showcase the unique draw of our community.





Learn more at VisitTallahassee.com/Beyond-Your-Block/.