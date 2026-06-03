Childcare resources support readiness for 403rd Wing Reservists

For Citizen Airmen assigned to the 403rd Wing, balancing military responsibilities with family life is an essential part of maintaining readiness. Whether supporting the wing mission locally or deploying worldwide, access to dependable childcare plays a critical role in ensuring Reservists can focus on the mission.

“Access to reliable childcare is crucial for our members to focus on the mission with the peace of mind that their loved ones are well cared for,” said April Morris, 403rd Wing Military and Family Readiness director.

Unlike active-duty members stationed on installations full time, many 403rd Wing Reservists live across the Mississippi Gulf Coast and surrounding region, making traditional on-base childcare less accessible. To help bridge that gap, the Department of Defense offers several childcare assistance programs tailored to the unique schedules and geographic challenges faced by Reserve families.

One of the primary programs available is Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood, administered through https://www.childcareaware.org/. The program helps eligible Reservists connect with licensed civilian childcare providers while offering fee assistance and flexible care options that accommodate drill weekends, annual tour requirements, deployments and other military obligations.

“Our goal is to remove barriers that might prevent Airmen from serving,” Morris said. “Programs like MCCYN give families options, especially for those who don’t live near the installation or need care during nontraditional hours.”

Members seeking information on available childcare services or assistance programs can contact the April Morris at mailto:april.morris.3@us.af.mil or 228-376-8253.

To request childcare for Unit Training Assembly weekends or annual tour periods, Reservists must submit an Air Force Family Child Care Expanded Childcare Request form. Officials recommend submitting requests at least two UTAs in advance to ensure provider availability and funding.

While the Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base is closed on weekends, Reservists on active-duty orders may be eligible to use the CDC during qualifying periods.

Additionally, the Family Child Care Home Community Care program provides childcare options specifically designed to support Reservists during drill weekends and other military obligations.

“We’re here to support our military families, whether by providing free providers through the FCC program or helping families find affordable childcare off base,” said Mary Parker, community childcare coordinator for the FCC program, who recently retired.

Parker said eligibility requirements for childcare assistance include:

Being a military service member

Serving in the Reserve or National Guard

Being assigned to an Air Force Guard or Reserve unit or installation

Having no other adult in the household available to provide care

Providing AF Form 40As for rescheduled UTAs

Completing the Air Force FCC Expanded Childcare Request form

As demand for childcare continues to grow throughout the 403rd Wing community, officials are also encouraging more individuals to become licensed childcare providers to help support military families across the Gulf Coast.

“Becoming a childcare provider is an opportunity to directly support the mission from the home front,” Morris said. “Providers are a vital part of our readiness network, and their impact is felt across the entire wing.”

Spouses and community members interested in becoming providers can pursue certification through the Family Child Care program, which allows individuals to operate home-based childcare programs that meet military standards. The program includes licensing, credentialing and training requirements, along with information on available incentives for providers supporting drill weekends and Reserve families.

“Across the Gulf Coast, we have an opportunity to grow a network of trusted providers who understand and support military families,” Morris said. “It’s a chance to make a difference while building a meaningful and flexible career.”

For 403rd Wing leadership, readiness extends well beyond the flightline. Reliable childcare enables Airmen to focus fully on mission execution — whether flying into hurricanes, maintaining aircraft or supporting operations around the globe.

By expanding the network of trusted childcare providers throughout the region, military families and local communities alike play a direct role in strengthening the wing’s ability to respond whenever called upon.

For more information on military childcare programs, members can visit Military OneSource, https://www.childcareaware.org/ or contact the 403rd Wing Military and Family Readiness Office at 228-376-8253.