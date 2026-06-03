Grace and Truth Guides Readers Through Lent and Easter With Scripture, Prayer, and Reflection

Grace and Truth by James M. Thomas

James M. Thomas presents a faith-centered devotional designed to help readers deepen spiritual reflection during Lent, Holy Week, and Easter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author James M. Thomas introduces Grace and Truth: A 41-Day Devotional for Lent, Holy Week, and Easter, a spiritually focused devotional created to help readers intentionally make space for God during one of the most reflective seasons of the Christian calendar. Combining daily readings from the Gospel of John with hymns and guided prayers, the book offers a structured devotional journey through Lent, Holy Week, and Easter.

Designed as a forty-one-day spiritual companion, Grace and Truth encourages readers to slow down and engage thoughtfully with Scripture while reflecting on themes of grace, sacrifice, redemption, and renewal. Each day includes a selected passage from the Gospel of John alongside a hymn and prayer intended to support meditation, worship, and deeper personal connection with God throughout the season.

The devotional emphasizes that Lent is not simply an obligation or tradition, but an opportunity for spiritual renewal and intentional reflection. Thomas invites readers to view the season as a time to create space for God’s presence, guidance, and transformative work in everyday life. Through Scripture-based reflections and worship-centered practices, the book encourages believers to approach the Easter season with greater spiritual awareness and openness.

The inspiration behind Grace and Truth emerged from a desire to provide readers with a devotional resource that combines biblical reading, prayer, and worship in a simple yet meaningful format. By centering the devotional around the Gospel of John, Thomas focuses on the themes of truth, grace, and the life of Christ while offering readers practical ways to remain spiritually grounded throughout the Lenten season.

Written for individuals, families, church groups, and readers seeking a deeper spiritual experience during Lent and Easter, Grace and Truth offers an accessible devotional structure suitable for both longtime believers and those looking to reconnect with their faith. Its thoughtful format makes it appropriate for daily personal reflection, group study, or seasonal worship preparation.

James M. Thomas is an author dedicated to creating spiritually enriching resources that encourage reflection, prayer, and engagement with Scripture. Through Grace and Truth, he invites readers to embrace the Lenten season as an opportunity to grow in faith, encounter God more intentionally, and reflect more deeply on the meaning of Easter.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eKdfupr

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