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The Business Research Company's Zigbee Automation Market 2026-2030: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $48.81 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Zigbee automation market is rapidly evolving as the demand for smart, connected devices continues to expand across various sectors. This technology is gaining traction due to its ability to provide efficient, low-power wireless communication, making it an essential component of the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional dynamics, and future opportunities in the Zigbee automation landscape.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Zigbee Automation Market

The Zigbee automation market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $26.09 billion in 2025 to $29.53 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This historic growth has been fueled by the rising adoption of smart home technologies, widespread deployment of IoT-enabled devices, growing demand for wireless automation in industrial sectors, the development of energy-efficient communication protocols, and the rapid growth of smart lighting systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $48.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this projected rise include deeper integration with AI-driven analytics, increased use in smart healthcare and agricultural applications, expanded deployment of mesh network topologies, growth in managed automation services, and an intensified focus on real-time device monitoring and predictive maintenance. Key trends shaping the future include wider adoption of Zigbee-based smart home systems, greater demand for energy-saving lighting solutions, enhanced cloud-based monitoring platforms, expanded industrial automation using Zigbee, and a strong emphasis on secure, encrypted device communication.

Understanding Zigbee Automation Technology

Zigbee automation operates as a wireless communication protocol designed to establish low-power, reliable, and scalable networks among interconnected devices. It enables these devices to exchange information and trigger specific actions based on sensor data or system conditions. This coordination enhances operational efficiency and responsiveness within a connected environment, making Zigbee an ideal solution for a variety of applications where seamless device interaction is critical.

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The Role of Smart Home Device Adoption in Market Expansion

One of the primary growth drivers for the Zigbee automation market is the increasing adoption of smart home devices. These internet-connected gadgets and appliances allow homeowners to remotely control or automate functions such as lighting, security, heating, and energy management. The appeal of smart home technology lies in the convenience and efficiency it offers, helping users simplify household management while enhancing security and reducing energy consumption. Zigbee plays a vital role by providing a dependable, low-power wireless communication framework that connects and synchronizes multiple smart home devices. For example, in October 2024, the Central Statistics Office of Ireland reported that around 30% of internet users now utilize smart home security solutions such as connected alarm systems, smoke detectors, security cameras, and smart doorbells—a noticeable increase from 17% in 2022. This growing acceptance drives demand for Zigbee automation.

Industrial Automation as a Catalyst for Zigbee Market Growth

The expanding emphasis on industrial automation is another significant factor boosting the Zigbee automation market. Industrial automation involves the use of control systems—including computers, robots, and information technologies—to run and manage manufacturing processes with minimal human involvement. This approach increases operational efficiency by speeding processes, reducing errors, and optimizing resource use. Zigbee supports these goals by enabling seamless wireless communication between devices, facilitating real-time monitoring, remote management, and efficient energy use in industrial environments. According to the World Robotics 2024 report from the International Federation of Robotics, the global stock of industrial robots in factories reached 4,281,585 units, marking a 10% year-over-year rise. This growing focus on automation is directly contributing to the expansion of the Zigbee automation market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in Zigbee Automation

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Zigbee automation market, benefiting from widespread technology adoption and advanced infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing IoT deployments, and expanding industrial automation initiatives. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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