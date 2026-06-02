Public Comment for Chapter 7 Racing : Harness Racing Commission
MAINE, June 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: June 2, 2026
Start Time:
Location:
Meeting description/purpose:
The proposed changes to Chapter 7 are intended to benefit the harness racing industry by making the rules clearer for participants and officials. The changes will keep racing practices current and protect the equines that compete by adding more restrictions to the whipping rule and requiring that claims not be announced until after the race is official.
Public comment deadline is July 13, 2026 at 5 PM.
Related documents (if any):
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Chapter 7 Proposed Rules (Word)
For further information, contact:
Name: Shane Bacon
Phone: (207) 827-7568
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