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Public Comment for Chapter 7 Racing : Harness Racing Commission

MAINE, June 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: June 2, 2026

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The proposed changes to Chapter 7 are intended to benefit the harness racing industry by making the rules clearer for participants and officials. The changes will keep racing practices current and protect the equines that compete by adding more restrictions to the whipping rule and requiring that claims not be announced until after the race is official.

Public comment deadline is July 13, 2026 at 5 PM.

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Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Chapter 7 Proposed Rules (Word)

For further information, contact:

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: (207) 827-7568

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Public Comment for Chapter 7 Racing : Harness Racing Commission

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