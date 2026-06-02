Public Comment for Chapter 7 Racing : Harness Racing Commission

MAINE, June 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: June 2, 2026

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The proposed changes to Chapter 7 are intended to benefit the harness racing industry by making the rules clearer for participants and officials. The changes will keep racing practices current and protect the equines that compete by adding more restrictions to the whipping rule and requiring that claims not be announced until after the race is official.

Public comment deadline is July 13, 2026 at 5 PM.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Chapter 7 Proposed Rules (Word)

For further information, contact:

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: (207) 827-7568