Pervaziv AI Brings Enterprise AI Control Layer to Android with Cortex 4.5, Extending Agentic Engineering Beyond Desktops

Cortex 4.5 on Android

New Android experience delivers secure AI assistance, enterprise context, AI security workflows, privacy aware operations & enterprise continuity across devices

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI today announced Cortex 4.5, the latest evolution of its Enterprise AI Control Layer, extending secure AI assistance, connected enterprise context, AI security workflows, and enterprise continuity to Android devices.

The release represents another milestone in Pervaziv AI's vision of delivering enterprise AI capabilities wherever work happens. As AI becomes increasingly embedded into software development, cybersecurity, cloud operations, architecture reviews, and enterprise decision making, professionals are no longer confined to a desktop environment. Cortex 4.5 enables organizations to securely access AI powered assistance from Android devices while maintaining the same emphasis on context, continuity, privacy, and security that has defined the Cortex platform.

Over the past several months, Cortex has evolved significantly. The Cortex 3.x and 4.x series introduced enterprise integrations, multicloud intelligence across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, privacy focused AI workflows, AI Threat Modeling, AI Security Review, streamlined developer experiences, and enterprise continuity capabilities. Cortex 4.5 builds upon that foundation by making these capabilities available through a dedicated Android experience optimized for modern mobile workflows.

Extending the Enterprise AI Control Layer Beyond the Desktop

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Organizations increasingly expect AI to function as an intelligent layer that spans devices, systems, and workflows. Cortex was designed around this philosophy.

Rather than operating as a standalone chatbot, Cortex functions as an Enterprise AI Control Layer that helps connect users with organizational knowledge, enterprise systems, cloud environments, security workflows, and development activities.

With Cortex 4.5, that vision now extends to Android.

Users can initiate new conversations, continue existing discussions, review previous sessions, access organizational context, analyze security concerns, and collaborate with AI from virtually anywhere. The Android experience enables professionals to maintain productivity while traveling, attending meetings, participating in incident response discussions, reviewing architecture proposals, or simply working away from a traditional workstation.

Enterprise Context Creates Better AI Outcomes

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One of the defining differentiators of Cortex is connected enterprise context.

Many AI assistants operate in isolation, relying solely on information provided within a conversation. Cortex is designed to work alongside the enterprise systems organizations already depend on.

The Android application provides access to connected enterprise services and integrations, helping users leverage relevant organizational context while interacting with AI. This approach helps improve decision quality, reduce context switching, and create more meaningful AI interactions.

By bringing enterprise context to mobile devices, Cortex transforms Android from a simple AI chat interface into a practical extension of the broader Enterprise AI Control Layer.

AI Security Workflows Available On The Go

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Security remains a core pillar of the Cortex platform.

Recent Cortex releases introduced AI Threat Modeling and AI Security Review capabilities that help organizations reason about architectural risks, trust boundaries, attack paths, implementation weaknesses, and security controls earlier in the development lifecycle.

Cortex 4.5 extends these workflows to Android through mobile optimized experiences that allow users to engage with security analysis wherever they are.

Developers, architects, engineering leaders, security teams, and decision makers can quickly evaluate design questions, assess implementation concerns, identify potential attack scenarios, and review security considerations without needing access to a desktop workstation.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI assisted software engineering, bringing security workflows closer to everyday decision making becomes increasingly important.

Privacy First AI Continues On Android

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Privacy continues to be a foundational principle across the Cortex platform.

Cortex 4.5 introduces privacy scanning capabilities for Android that help users identify potentially sensitive information before content is submitted to AI services. Messages, attachments, and supporting content can be reviewed to help detect credentials, tokens, keys, personal information, and other high risk data.

The goal is not to disrupt productivity, but to provide additional awareness and control before information leaves the user workflow.

This capability becomes especially valuable in mobile environments where users frequently interact with screenshots, documents, copied content, and shared information while multitasking.

Enterprise Continuity Across Devices

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A major theme of Cortex 4.x is continuity. As AI becomes an integral part of enterprise work, organizations need conversations, decisions, and context to persist across devices.

Cortex 4.5 supports synchronized chat history, conversation restoration, thread management, session continuity, and improved recovery experiences that help users move seamlessly between browsers, IDEs, and Android devices.

Whether a conversation begins during software development, security review, cloud operations, or strategic planning, users can continue that work later from a mobile device without losing context.

Designed For Real Enterprise Usage

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The Android release includes substantial investment in usability, reliability, and platform readiness.

Enhancements include dark mode support, theme customization, improved navigation, richer markdown rendering, voice input, attachment support, export capabilities, refined authentication experiences, enhanced error handling, stronger session management, and improved conversation persistence.

These improvements help ensure that Cortex delivers a professional experience suitable for enterprise deployment while remaining intuitive for everyday use.

Founder Perspective

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"Enterprise AI is entering a new phase," said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI. "Organizations no longer need another chatbot. They need an intelligent control layer that connects people, systems, security workflows, cloud environments, and organizational knowledge into a cohesive experience. Cortex 4.5 extends that vision to Android and allows users to securely continue their work wherever they are. Whether someone is reviewing a security concern, validating an architectural decision, preparing for a meeting, or continuing an existing conversation, Cortex remains available with the context and continuity needed to make better decisions."

Enterprise AI Wherever Work Happens

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Cortex 4.5 represents another significant step in Pervaziv AI's long term strategy of building a unified Enterprise AI Control Layer for secure agentic engineering.

With availability across major browsers, IDEs, cloud environments, enterprise integrations, security workflows, and now Android devices, Cortex continues to expand the reach of trusted enterprise AI.

As organizations seek practical ways to deploy AI responsibly while maintaining security, privacy, governance, and productivity, Cortex provides a platform designed to help enterprises move forward with confidence.

For more information about Cortex and Pervaziv AI, visit their website.

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