SPRING PR and Flash Win Silver at the Davos Communications Awards 2026 for 'Flash 3.0' campaign

Lord Evans of Sealand, Awards Jury Chair and Tatevik Simonyan, SPRING PR Co-Founder Davos Communications Awards 2026 SPRING PR and FLASH Teams

SPRING PR Win Silver at the Davos Communications Awards 2026 with “Flash 3.0: New Format, New Energy, New Opportunities” communication campaign.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPRING PR has achieved a major international recognition at the prestigious Davos Communications Awards 2026, organized by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) in Davos, Switzerland. Its joint campaign with Flash LLC, “Flash 3.0: New Format, New Energy, New Opportunities,” received the Silver Award in the most competitive “Best Public Relations Campaign” category.The international jury highly praised the Armenian campaign's strategic approach, which successfully combined soft, creative, and impactful communication within an industry traditionally characterized by lower communication activity.Maxim Behar, President of the WCFA, noted: “Armenia’s growing role in the international communications industry is truly impressive. Over the years, we have seen increasing creativity, professionalism, and ambition coming from the country, and SPRING PR is a wonderful example of this positive development. As an active member of WCFA, SPRING PR brings energy, fresh ideas, and genuine passion to our global community, while campaigns like ‘Flash 3.0’ show that Armenian companies are creating work that deserves international recognition and attention.”In 2025, marking its 30th anniversary, Flash announced the launch of the Flash 3.0 concept, which defines the company’s evolution: 1.0 - the beginning, 2.0 - development and expansion, 3.0 - new opportunities, modern approaches, and services personalized for the demands of today’s consumers.“This marks SPRING PR’s fourth Davos Communications Award, reaffirming that creative ideas developed in Armenia can successfully compete and win on the world’s most respected communications stages. ‘Flash 3.0’ is more than a campaign—it is the story of a brand that has evolved alongside its customers, transforming decades of trust into a modern, digitally driven experience. This recognition reflects the power of a strong partnership between SPRING PR and Flash, where strategic creativity, technological innovation and human-centered storytelling come together to create meaningful impact,” said Tatevik Simonyan , Co-founder of SPRING PR.Founded in 1995 during the country's most challenging socio-economic conditions, Flash has evolved from a simple fuel supplier into a comprehensive roadside infrastructure ecosystem."Our company’s 30-year history began in difficult times with a vision to be useful to our country. 'Flash 3.0' is our new beginning, where we present ourselves as more energetic and innovative. This international recognition is particularly encouraging now, as we prepare to introduce entirely new and exclusive concepts for our filling stations throughout Armenia," said Sanasar Beglaryan , General Director of Flash.The campaign, implemented throughout 2025, included communications regarding the company’s rebranding with new shades of purple, large-scale events, and the launch of the innovative Flash Mobile app. A key factor in the campaign's success was its creative approach, including influencer collaborations and the creation of a signature "purple sauce" for the branded hot dogs (hotsters), which helped Flash resonate with a younger audience (Gen Z).

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