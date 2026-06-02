From Classroom to Career: Eight Edgewood Students Earn Industry-Recognized Cisco IT Essentials Certification

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eight Edgewood High School students are entering the future with a significant advantage after earning the highly respected Cisco IT Essentials Certification, an industry-recognized credential that validates foundational knowledge in computer hardware, software, operating systems, troubleshooting, and networking.Through Edgewood Schools' partnership with Cisco Networking Academy, a globally recognized leader in information technology and digital communications training, students gained access to advanced technical coursework and hands-on learning experiences typically reserved for college students and workforce professionals. This spring, eight students successfully passed the rigorous IT Essentials certification exam, demonstrating their readiness to pursue careers in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy.The newly certified students are:Eric ChenSebastian H. GarciaHaziel HuacuaBear PasosElton RongZachary TranNoah ValdiviaJason YinThe Cisco IT Essentials Certification serves as a foundational credential for careers in information technology and prepares students for positions such as computer support specialist, IT technician, help desk analyst, and junior network administrator. Many entry-level positions in these fields offer salaries of up to $75,000 annually, providing students with a direct pathway from high school to high-demand, high-wage careers."This achievement represents exactly what we strive to provide for every student in West Covina Unified : opportunities that connect classroom learning to real-world success," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "These students have demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance, and technical expertise. By earning an industry-recognized certification while still in high school, they are positioning themselves for tremendous opportunities in college, career, and beyond. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the innovative programs that continue to prepare our students for the future."The certification achievement reflects the district's commitment to expanding Career Technical Education (CTE) opportunities and ensuring students graduate with both academic knowledge and workforce-ready skills. As technology continues to transform industries worldwide, programs like Cisco Networking Academy help students develop the competencies employers actively seek."These students have accomplished something truly remarkable," said Joe Magallanes, President of the WCUSD Board of Education. "Earning an industry certification while in high school demonstrates initiative, determination, and a commitment to excellence. This accomplishment highlights the value of investing in programs that provide students with practical skills and meaningful career pathways. We congratulate each of these students and thank the educators who continue to create opportunities that prepare them for lifelong success."A key factor in the students' success was the leadership and dedication of Cisco Networking Academy’s Instructor, Mr. George Lara, whose commitment to student learning and career preparation helped guide students through the challenging curriculum and certification process."At Edgewood, we believe students should graduate with choices, opportunities, and confidence in their future," said Dr. Kimberly Cabrera, Head of Schools at Edgewood Schools. "These eight students have earned a credential that carries value in both higher education and the workforce. Their achievement reflects the rigor of our academic programs, the strength of our Career Technical Education pathways, and the incredible work of Mr. George Lara, who has inspired and prepared students to excel in the field of technology. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing what these students accomplish next."The success of these students also reflects the growing importance of technology education and workforce development in preparing the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and technology professionals.As industries continue to evolve and demand for skilled technology professionals grows, Edgewood Schools and West Covina Unified remain committed to expanding opportunities that empower students to earn valuable credentials, gain hands-on experience, and graduate prepared for success in an increasingly digital world.

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