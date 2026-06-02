AutoSavvy Opens Seventh Texas Location in Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoSavvy , the nation’s largest retailer of branded-title vehicles, today announced the opening of its seventh Texas location, in Austin. The new location opens to customers on Tuesday, June 2, marking the company’s entry into the Austin market and continuing its expansion across the state.“Texas has been one of our strongest markets, and Austin is a natural next step for us,” said Cory Goodfellow, AutoSavvy CFO. “Opening here comes down to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers continue to place in AutoSavvy. We’re proud to bring that to central Texas.”The Austin location joins existing AutoSavvy locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, and San Antonio. It is located at 6375 U.S. 290 Frontage Road (eastbound), Austin, TX 78723.Founded in 2005, AutoSavvy operates more than 20 locations across nine states and has sold over 110,000 vehicles, with customers saving an average of roughly $6,000 per purchase. Hours, directions, and current inventory for the Austin location are available on the AutoSavvy website.About AutoSavvySince 2005, AutoSavvy has grown from a single dealership in Woods Cross, Utah, into the nation’s largest retailer of branded-title vehicles, with more than 20 locations across nine states (AZ, CO, FL, ID, IN, NM, NV, TX, and UT) and more than 110,000 vehicles sold. The company has earned recognition including the 2022 Independent Dealer of the Year from the Used Car Awards, a Green Business Award from Utah Business Magazine, and repeated placement on the Inc. 5000 and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 list.

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