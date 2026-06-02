Last chance to apply - WCM training October 2026

Call for Applications: WCM October 2026 – 56th edition

Applications are now open for the 56th edition of the EU‑Japan Centre’s World Class Manufacturing (WCM) mission. If you are a professional passionate about lean manufacturing and process improvement, working in a European company, this is your chance to join an esteemed programme that promises hands-on learning, valuable networking, and insights from Japan's manufacturing excellence.

Over five intensive and highly practical days, you will:

Gain first-hand insight into Lean Thinking, TQM and TPM

Visit leading Japanese factories and suppliers

Discover how continuous improvement is applied on the ground

Exchange experiences with peers from across Europe

Reflect on learnings and how to apply them within their own organization

Application deadline 8 July 2026

For more information and to apply

https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/world-class-manufacturing-mission-I