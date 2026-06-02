Last chance to apply - WCM training October 2026
Call for Applications: WCM October 2026 – 56th edition
Applications are now open for the 56th edition of the EU‑Japan Centre’s World Class Manufacturing (WCM) mission. If you are a professional passionate about lean manufacturing and process improvement, working in a European company, this is your chance to join an esteemed programme that promises hands-on learning, valuable networking, and insights from Japan's manufacturing excellence.
Over five intensive and highly practical days, you will:
- Gain first-hand insight into Lean Thinking, TQM and TPM
- Visit leading Japanese factories and suppliers
- Discover how continuous improvement is applied on the ground
- Exchange experiences with peers from across Europe
- Reflect on learnings and how to apply them within their own organization
Application deadline 8 July 2026
For more information and to apply
https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/world-class-manufacturing-mission-I
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