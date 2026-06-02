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2-TIME JACKSONVILLE BABY ABUSER IS SET FOR EXECUTION

June 1, 2026, 7:58 a.m. ET

Thirty years ago while on probation for fracturing an infant’s skull, Andrew Lukehart inflicted at least five blows to the head of another baby, then concocted a story that she was abducted before eventually leading authorities to her body in a swamp area. 

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, the 53-year-old from Jacksonville is set to become Florida’s eighth man on death row to be executed in 2026. He will become the 36th under Gov. Ron DeSantis after a record 19 inmates were executed by the state in 2025, including another from Duval County: Michael Bell.

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2-TIME JACKSONVILLE BABY ABUSER IS SET FOR EXECUTION

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