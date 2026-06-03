Enterprise Diagnostics Launches Frontier AI Enablement Program, Delivering Three Credentials and an Applied AI Workshop

Frontier AI Certifications for Texas Employers 3 certifications in one program - 80% reimbursed Apply for Texas Grants for AI Training - Grant Writer

Frontier delivers Google, AWS, and proprietary AI credentials in 40 hours. Texas employers may qualify for up to 80% back through the TWC ASCEND grant.

Texas employers may qualify for up to 80% reimbursement through the TWC ASCEND grant program, which is designed to reduce reliance on H-1B visa holders by building domestic AI talent” — Michael Cupps, Enterprise Diagnostics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Diagnostics, a Texas-based AI execution intelligence company, today announced the launch of Frontier, an AI enablement program designed to credential and deploy workforces across mid-market companies in 40 hours.

Frontier delivers three industry credentials in a single structured program: Google AI Essentials, the AWS Certified AI Practitioner certification, and the Frontier Diagnostics Practitioner (FDP), a proprietary applied certification developed by Enterprise Diagnostics. Participants leave the program credentialed by Google, Amazon Web Services, and Enterprise Diagnostics, and each completes a personal AI agent scoped to their specific role.

Frontier is one component of Enterprise Diagnostics' broader AI readiness platform, which includes standalone operational diagnostics and executive leadership programs available to companies at any stage of their AI journey.

“Most AI training teaches concepts and stops there. Frontier is built differently. Every participant walks away with credentials that mean something and an AI agent designed around their actual job. For a company putting 25 people through the program, that is 25 operational improvements identified, scoped, and ready to deploy. The program pays back once. The agents compound.”— Michael Cupps, Enterprise Diagnostics

The Program

Frontier is structured as a 40-hour program delivered in four blocks. The first block is a two-hour orientation led by Enterprise Diagnostics staff, covering the program roadmap, credential requirements, and platform setup. The second and third blocks cover Google AI Essentials and AWS AI Practitioner preparation, both delivered virtually and self-paced with Enterprise Diagnostics support throughout including office hours, progress monitoring, and exam coordination.

The final block, Frontier Builders, is a 10-hour instructor-led session where participants apply a Three Signals diagnostic framework to real business scenarios, build hands-on experience with AI workflow tools, and design a personal AI agent for their own role. Participants identify a task from their actual job, a manual handoff, a swivel-chair process, or a time-consuming knowledge lookup, and leave with a scoped, actionable agent specification they can deploy immediately.

The Frontier Diagnostics Practitioner certificate is issued on completion of the full program. A 30-day post-training support period is included in every engagement.

Funding Available for Texas Employers

The TWC ASCEND grant program was established to address critical workforce shortages in Texas by reducing reliance on H-1B visa holders and building domestic talent pipelines in high-demand industries including Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing. Texas companies enrolling a minimum of 25 participants may qualify for reimbursement of up to 80% of qualifying training costs, up to $4,000 per participant and $500,000 per employer.

Frontier is designed to align directly with ASCEND requirements. The AWS Certified AI Practitioner serves as the recognized postsecondary credential anchor for the application, complemented by Google AI Essentials and the Frontier Diagnostics Practitioner certificate. Enterprise Diagnostics acts as the training provider of record across all three program components.

Enterprise Diagnostics has built a grant application agent that helps employers determine eligibility and prepare their TWC submission in a single guided session. Qualifying companies can have a submission ready in under an hour.

Employers outside Texas can engage the Frontier program directly. Pricing and program details are available at enterprisediagnostics.ai.

Availability

Frontier is available now for single-employer cohorts with a minimum of 25 participants. Program engagements are delivered virtually with Enterprise Diagnostics staff supporting participants throughout all four blocks. Texas employers are encouraged to apply for ASCEND funding early as the program awards grants on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis until available funds are exhausted.

Interested employers can schedule a 20-minute eligibility call at enterprisediagnostics.ai or contact Enterprise Diagnostics directly at intro@enterprisediagnostics.ai.

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