Supreme Court Ruling Narrows Arbitration Shield for Employers

Ruling clarifies that some last-mile delivery drivers are exempt from mandatory arbitration requirements.

This decision is a major step towards helping those workers recover the wages they are owed.” — Douglas Lipsky, Founding Partner of Lipsky Lowe LLP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employment attorney Douglas Lipsky of Lipsky Lowe LLP is commenting on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving transportation workers and mandatory arbitration.The Court ruled that certain last-mile delivery drivers may pursue wage and hour claims in court rather than through mandatory arbitration."Employers regularly use arbitration provisions to avoid word spreading about their unlawful conduct," said Lipsky. "This decision is a major step towards helping those workers recover the wages they are owed."The decision stems from a wage-and-hour lawsuit alleging that delivery drivers were misclassified as independent contractors and denied the wages and protections afforded to employees. The Supreme Court held that workers involved in the interstate movement of goods may qualify for an exemption from mandatory arbitration requirements under federal law, even if they do not personally cross state lines.The ruling could have broader implications for transportation and delivery workers pursuing claims involving unpaid wages, overtime violations and worker misclassification.Workers who believe they have been denied wages, misclassified as independent contractors or subjected to unlawful workplace practices should understand that legal options may be available. Recent court decisions continue to shape how employment claims are resolved and who may be entitled to pursue them in court.About Lipsky Lowe LLPLipsky Lowe LLP is an employment law firm representing workers throughout New York and New Jersey. The firm advocates for employees in matters involving wage-and-hour violations, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower claims and wrongful termination. To learn more, visit lipskylowe.com

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