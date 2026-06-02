go Prep Tutoring Launches Hybrid Guided™, the Only Platform Combining AI-Personalized Practice & Expert Tutor Oversight

Kiran Mithani, Director of Education, go Prep Tutoring

go Prep launches Hybrid Guided™, a $99/month SAT/ACT platform combining AI-Personalized practice with expert live tutor oversight and no contract.

AI can show where a student struggles. An expert tutor knows whether they need a concept rebuild, pacing help, or a new way to see the problem.” — Dr. Kevin Cooper, Founder, go Prep Tutoring

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- go Prep Tutoring today announced the launch of Hybrid Guided™, a SAT and ACT test prep platform that blends adaptive AI-Personalized student practice with weekly one-on-one coaching from an expert go Prep Education Partner. Available now at gocooperprep.net, the platform costs $99 per month with no contract and is accessible from any device.Affordable Without Sacrificing Expert OversightMost test prep forces a tradeoff: self-service apps lack accountability, and private tutoring at $100 to $250 per session is out of reach for many families. go Prep built Hybrid Guided™ to eliminate that choice.Hybrid Guided™ gives students adaptive, AI-personalized practice that tracks every wrong answer by topic and subtopic, then generates AI-powered explanations in plain language. Before each weekly tutoring session, a certified go Prep Education Partner reviews that student's performance data, opening the exact questions where the student is struggling and coaching them through the problem, the pattern, and the fix."AI can show where a student struggles. An expert tutor knows whether they need a concept rebuild, pacing help, or a new way to see the problem." said Dr. Kevin Cooper, Founder, go Prep TutoringA New Category: Affordable Expert-Led Test PrepThe test prep market has historically divided into two segments: low-cost self-service apps and high-cost private tutoring. Hybrid Guided™ occupies a third position, combining AI precision and human judgment at a price point accessible to the broader market.The base platform subscription is $99 per month with no long-term contract. Students can add private tutoring sessions at $150 per hour, staffed by experienced, expert-level Education Partners with education backgrounds and strong standardized test credentials.Autonomous Infrastructure Enables Rapid National Scalinggo Prep's Education Partner network, currently eight certified tutors, is onboarded entirely through an AI-native backend. New partners complete intake, training, and competency certification without any live support, enabling rapid expansion across the country while maintaining consistent quality."One of the biggest constraints in tutoring is hiring and training. We built the backend differently. Tutor intake, training, credentialing, and onboarding are fully autonomous. That lets us expand rapidly across the country while keeping quality consistent," said Kiran Mithani, Director of Education, go PrepAbout go Prep Tutoringgo Prep Tutoring is a Dallas-based SAT and ACT test preparation platform founded by Dr. Kevin Cooper. The company launched Hybrid Guided™ on June 2, 2026. The platform is available at gocooperprep.net, with a free diagnostic available to all students, no registration required.Media Contact: media@gocooperprep.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.