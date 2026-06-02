Mondly by Pearson Maps Language Learning to the Brain’s Forgetting Curve for 150+ Million Users

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The consumer app pairs five-minute sessions with Pearson’s Global Scale of English to turn micro-learning into measurable proficiency.

Pearson (LSE:PSON)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mondly, Pearson’s consumer language-learning app, now has more than 150 million registered users across 41 languages. The app’s differentiator is a methodology called 5-Minute Mastery, built on spaced repetition, neural priming, and lesson-by-lesson alignment with Pearson’s Global Scale of English (GSE).Most language apps track progress by streaks and badges. Mondly tracks it against a 10 to 90 proficiency scale created by Pearson’s assessment division. Every lesson maps to a specific GSE Learning Objective, so “completing a level” means demonstrating a concrete skill like describing future plans using conditional structures or negotiating a purchase, not just finishing a set of flashcards.Why five minutes mattersTraditional language courses run 45 to 60 minutes per session. Research on cognitive load suggests shorter, more frequent contact with a language produces better long-term retention in adult learners. Mondly’s sessions average five minutes. The spaced repetition engine adjusts in real time: vocabulary you recall consistently recedes, and conjugation patterns you hesitate on resurface sooner. The algorithm targets the spot on the forgetting curve where retrieval practice locks words and structures into long-term memory.A commuter on a tram in Bucharest or a subway in Seoul gets a session that reinforces what they’re about to lose and introduces the next concept their brain is ready for.Proficiency reporting that means something to employersMondly generates a proficiency profile for each learner. The profile shows which GSE objectives they’ve met, where gaps remain, and how their skills translate to real-world tasks. Corporate training managers who buy Mondly for Business can see whether a team’s English is actually improving in the areas their roles require, not just whether people logged in.The platform supports 41 language combinations and runs on iOS, Android, and web. Mondly VR adds conversation practice in simulated real-world settings for learners who want rehearsal without the pressure of a live partner.Where Mondly sits in Pearson’s language portfolioMondly joined Pearson as the consumer-facing arm of its language division. The integration gave Mondly access to Pearson’s decades of assessment research and the GSE framework. The strategy behind it: meet learners where they already are, on their phones, with the measurement rigor they didn’t know they needed.About Mondly by PearsonMondly is Pearson’s consumer language-learning app, used by over 150 million people in more than 190 countries. It teaches 41 languages through bite-sized lessons that use speech recognition, and VR. All English content is aligned to the Global Scale of English. Available on the App Store, Google Play, and at www.mondly.com

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