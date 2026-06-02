Chaplin Siblings Launch Award-Winning Premium Spirits Brand GENERATION

Award-Winning Premium Spirits Created by Kiera & Spencer Chaplin, including Platinum-winning GENERATION Vodka at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards.

Kiera and Spencer Chaplin win Platinum at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards with a spirits brand redefining modern luxury: Drink Less. Drink Better.

Film, culture, and great drinks have one thing in common: they bring people together. That's the spirit behind GENERATION.” — Author: Kiera Chaplin, Co-Founder, GENERATION Spirits

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENERATION is more than a spirits brand — it is a reflection of a changing culture around drinking, hospitality, and modern luxury.Founded by siblings Kiera and Spencer Chaplin, the brand was created for consumers who value quality, craftsmanship, and meaningful experiences over excess. Built around the philosophy “ Drink Less. Drink Better. ”, GENERATION represents a more refined and intentional approach to social drinking — one centered around craftsmanship, connection, and elevated moments.At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about what they eat, drink, and surround themselves with, GENERATION answers a growing demand for premium spirits made with care, character, and sophistication.“Film, culture, and great drinks have one thing in common: they bring people together,” says Kiera Chaplin. “That’s the spirit behind GENERATION — creating memorable experiences and genuine moments of connection.”Inspired by travel, cinema, nightlife, and hospitality, GENERATION blends timeless elegance with a modern mindset. The brand seeks to move beyond traditional alcohol marketing by focusing on lifestyle, conversation, hosting, and experience rather than excess.The GENERATION portfolio currently includes:Awarded Platinum at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, GENERATION Vodka is crafted for exceptional smoothness and refinement.GENERATION Irish Single Malt WhiskeyA smooth and approachable whiskey with light fruity notes and depth of character, designed for both seasoned whiskey enthusiasts and a new generation of premium spirits consumers.GENERATION AperitifA vibrant raspberry and grapefruit aperitif created for elegant spritzes, lighter cocktails, and modern entertaining.Rather than promoting overconsumption, GENERATION embraces the idea that luxury today is about quality over quantity, thoughtful ingredients, beautiful presentation, and the experiences shared around the table.Through curated collaborations, luxury hospitality partnerships, cinematic storytelling, and experiential events, GENERATION continues to establish itself as a lifestyle-driven premium spirits brand with an international vision.ABOUT GENERATIONFounded by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin, GENERATION is a premium spirits brand built around the belief that great drinks should bring people together. Inspired by culture, hospitality, and meaningful connection, the brand offers a modern approach to luxury drinking through carefully crafted spirits designed for contemporary consumers who value quality, connection, and experience.Drink Less. Drink Better.Website: generationdrinks.comInstagram: @generationbykschaplin

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