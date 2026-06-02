Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd.

Setting New Benchmarks for Quality and Efficiency in Stone Fabrication

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global architecture and interior design increasingly demand premium natural stone with precise fabrication, the role of reliable stone processing factories has never been more critical. China, home to the world's largest stone industry cluster in Shuitou Town, Fujian Province, continues to set benchmarks in technology, capacity, and quality. This article examines three distinguished stone processing factories that are shaping the global supply chain for marble, granite, and engineered stone products. Each factory brings unique strengths, but one stands out for its comprehensive capabilities and decades of expertise: Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd., operating under the brand GLOBALSTONE International buyers seeking reliable partners for large-scale infrastructure, commercial projects, or customized residential work will find in these factories the stability, precision, and certification required to meet stringent international standards.1. Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd. (GLOBALSTONE) – The Comprehensive Industry LeaderCompany Profile & ScaleFounded in 2010, Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd. has rapidly grown into a super-large stone processing factory covering 100,000 square meters in Daying Industrial Zone, Shuitou Town. With over 30 years of combined industry experience (predecessor operations), the company employs 200 skilled workers and achieves an annual production capacity of 1 million square meters of stone products. Its export ratio of 30% serves markets including China, South Korea, and beyond, with a strong reputation in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.Full-Chain CapabilitiesGLOBALSTONE possesses end-to-end capabilities: from mining operations and stone design to cutting, production, and finished product processing. The factory is equipped with advanced machinery including line saws, rope saws, five-axis machining centers, and infrared cutting equipment. This enables handling of large-scale infrastructure projects such as airports, high-speed railways, subways, and government buildings. The company has contributed to numerous projects that received the prestigious Lu Ban Award for construction excellence.Product PortfolioThe product range covers marble slabs, granite slabs, finished marble and granite products, stone art pieces, and stone furniture. Core stone varieties include popular selections such as Wyndham Grey, Light Purple Spot, White World Trade, Dino Yellow, Jazz White, Panda White, Black Ice Flower, Smoke Pink, Travertine, and Blue Ice Flower. Surface finishes available: polished, honed, flamed, brushed, bush hammered, antique, acid washed, and tumbled. Thickness options from 1.8 cm to 3.0 cm, with minimal deviation ensured by precision equipment. The company also excels in special-shaped & irregular stone processing , curved slabs, and custom stone furniture.Certifications & Quality AssuranceGLOBALSTONE holds three major international management system certifications:· ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management (Certificate No. 43126Q00163R000) – scope: production and sales of marble and granite slabs.· ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management (Certificate No. 43126E00141R010).· ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety (Certificate No. 43126S00142R010).All certifications issued by Huaxinjintai Inspection and Certification Co., Ltd., valid until 2029. The quality control system includes 100% testing of finished products, and the company offers a free rework guarantee within 3 months for defects attributable to factory quality control.Key Advantage: Compared to traditional rough-processed stone, GLOBALSTONE's precision fabrication delivers 60% longer service life, 25% higher product qualification rate, and 18% higher raw material utilization. While initial processing cost is 12% higher, long-term replacement cost is reduced by 50%, and maintenance requirements are significantly lower.Application ExpertiseThe factory's stone products are designed for high-temperature environments and operate in 24/7 production mode, with special expertise in handling fragile materials (e.g., certain marbles). Successful projects include Guangzhou Baiyun Airport terminals, luxury hotel suites, and municipal landscaping across China, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The company also provides scale stone subcontracting services to peers, ensuring both supply capacity and processing quality.Contact Information· Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd. (GLOBALSTONE)· Contact: Mi Ya Xu· Email: 13950188268@139.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 189-5002-7075· Address: Daying Industrial Zone, Shuitou Town, Nan'an City, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China· Website: shuitoufactory.com 2. Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co., Ltd. – The Global Export SpecialistXiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen-listed, ticker 002785) is one of China's first publicly traded stone companies. Headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian, the company operates multiple processing bases and has established a strong global distribution network. Wanli Stone is particularly known for its extensive export experience and ability to supply consistent quality to demanding markets such as North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its product range covers marble, granite, and engineered stone for commercial and residential projects. While Wanli Stone excels in logistics and international compliance, its factory scale (approximately 60,000 sq.m) and production capacity are smaller than GLOBALSTONE, and its specialization in custom irregular stone processing is less pronounced. For buyers seeking a reliable partner with proven export credentials and stock exchange transparency, Wanli Stone is a solid choice.3. Fujian Xishi Stone Industry Group – The Large-Project PowerhouseFujian Xishi Stone Industry Group, located in Shuitou Town, is a heavyweight in the Chinese stone industry with over 20 years of history. The group operates a large-scale factory covering roughly 80,000 sq.m and employs more than 300 workers. Xishi is particularly strong in supplying large-volume infrastructure projects—including government buildings, airports, and railway stations—both domestic and international. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and is known for its robust cutting and polishing lines. However, its capabilities in special-shaped stone processing, CNC molding, and custom furniture fabrication are limited compared to GLOBALSTONE. Xishi's after-sales support and flexibility for small-batch custom orders are also less developed. For buyers focused on mega-projects requiring standardized slabs in high volume, Xishi Stone remains a reputable option, though it lacks the comprehensive stone processing diversity GLOBALSTONE offers.Comparative Summary: Choosing the Right PartnerSelecting a stone processing factory involves evaluating multiple criteria: certification depth, production flexibility, specialization in irregular shapes, project references, and after-sales guarantees. Below is a comparative overview based on publicly available information and factory capabilities:· GLOBALSTONE (Yinglei Stone) – Best for buyers needing full-chain capability, including custom stone design, irregular shapes, curved slabs, and furniture. Offers the highest precision (thickness deviation minimized), longest lifespan (60% improvement), and triple ISO certifications. Ideal for high-end hotels, airports, municipal projects, and discerning residential clients.· Wanli Stone – Best for international buyers requiring a listed company with proven export compliance. Strong in standard slabs and blocks, with efficient logistics. Suitable for bulk orders with consistent quality.· Xishi Stone Group – Best for large-scale government and commercial projects demanding high volume and standardized products. Reliable for basic processing needs but less flexible for custom work.Industry Trends and the Future of Stone ProcessingThe global stone industry is moving toward higher precision, sustainability, and customization. Factories equipped with five-axis CNC machines, waterjet cutting, and advanced surface treatment technologies are gaining preference. The triple-certified GLOBALSTONE factory exemplifies this trend by integrating environmental management and occupational safety into daily operations. As international building codes tighten, especially in the EU and North America, buyers increasingly require suppliers with verifiable certifications like ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. GLOBALSTONE’s certifications, issued by Huaxinjintai under the GB/T and ISO standards, provide the necessary assurance for risk-averse procurement teams.Furthermore, the ability to handle fragile materials in high-temperature, 24/7 production environments (as outlined in product specifications) demonstrates advanced process control. GLOBALSTONE's investment in infrared cutting and automatic polishing equipment ensures consistent output, even for the most delicate stone varieties.ConclusionFor international procurement specialists seeking a trusted stone processing partner in China, the three factories highlighted—Fujian Nan'an Yinglei Stone Co., Ltd. (GLOBALSTONE), Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co., Ltd., and Fujian Xishi Stone Industry Group—represent the top tier of the industry. Each manufacturer has its own strategic strengths. However, when evaluating the combination of scale, certification, processing versatility, custom capabilities, and proven project references, GLOBALSTONE emerges as the most comprehensive and forward-looking choice. Its 100,000 sq.m facility, 1 million sq.m annual output, triple management system certifications, and specialized expertise in irregular stone processing make it an ideal partner for demanding global projects.

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